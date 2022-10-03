Child protection deaths: 100 Victorian kids and teens in child protection died in past two years

Most of the deaths are due to suicide, car accidents, SIDS, suffocation and assault

One hundred children and teenagers known to Victoria’s Child Protection Services have died in the past two years, shocking new data has revealed.

The damning figures provided by the Victorian Coroners Court and published in The Australianpoint to systemic failures within the department to protect the state’s most vulnerable youth.

Among the most common causes of death were ‘SIDS, suicide, car accidents, suffocation, drowning and assault’.

A source connected to the embattled sector told the publication that the alarming number of deaths is likely due to inexperienced caseworkers, manpower shortages and skyrocketing caseloads.

Why are so many vulnerable children dying in Victoria? A source connected to the crisis-hit child protection sector said staff shortages, inexperienced caseworkers and skyrocketing caseloads are a big part of the problem. Victoria’s shadow minister for child protection, Matt Bach, claimed the ‘appalling and sad’ figures were due to a failure of the state’s public services under Premier Dan Andrews. Labor MP Colin Brooks is the fourth child protection minister in just the past year, after being appointed to the role in June. He followed Anthony Carbines, Richard Wynne and Luke Donnellan. Just weeks ago, it was revealed that the addresses of 462 children in Victoria’s child protection database disappeared. A report by the state auditor showed 288 did not have the correct postcode and a further 171 had ‘address unknown’ under their name. The missing information was due to the substandard IT system used by the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, according to the report. Other errors for children in the database included incorrect dates of birth, school enrollment periods and health information.

“The service is really struggling to recruit, there are several vacancies across child protection across the state,” the source said.

‘We have a really inexperienced workforce, plus the workload is huge and that creates problems in terms of carrying out robust risk assessments.’

Of the 100 recorded deaths, 51 children died in the year to June 2021 and 49 children died in the following 12-month period to June 2022.

A staggering 71 youngsters had inactive child protection involvement at the time of their deaths, while 29 were in the ‘active’ care of the department.

The source wrote up the ‘inactive’ cases to child protection staff who did not adequately assess a child’s safety risks before closing their case and moving on to the next case.

Victoria’s shadow minister for child protection, Matt Bach, claimed the ‘appalling and sad’ figures were due to a failure of the state’s public services under Premier Dan Andrews.

The damning figures from the Victorian Coroners Court point to systemic failures in the department to protect the state’s most vulnerable young people (pictured, Premier Daniel Andrews)

“It is the clearest indication that the state’s child protection system has failed and shows that we are sending the most traumatized and disadvantaged children into state care, actually making them less safe,” he said.

Labor MP Colin Brooks is the current Minister for Child Protection, but was only appointed to the role in June.

He became the fourth politician to oversee the portfolio in less than a year, following Anthony Carbines, Richard Wynne and Luke Donnellan.

The data comes just weeks after it was discovered the addresses of hundreds of children in Victoria’s child protection database were missing.

Victoria’s Shadow Child Protection Minister Matt Bach (right) said the alarming statistics showed the appalling failure of the state’s services (Child Protection Minister Colin Brooks, left)

A report by the Auditor General found that 462 children in the sector’s database did not have a listed address, 288 did not have the correct postcode and a further 171 had ‘address unknown’ under their name.

The missing information was due to the substandard IT system used by the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, according to the report.

Other errors for children in the database included incorrect dates of birth, school enrollment periods and health information.

Daily Mail Australia has approached Victoria’s Child Protection Services for comment.