Child goes rogue at Melbourne Airport, dragging luggage off the baggage carousel before cops called

The child runs on the conveyor belt and throws travelers’ luggage off it

Young boy filmed as a threat at Melbourne Airport on baggage carousel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A child has wreaked havoc on one of Melbourne Airport’s baggage carousels, running down the conveyor belt before throwing people’s bags onto the floor.

The video showed the young boy jumping on the conveyor belt and running around despite his mother telling him and instructing him to get down.

“Get off,” you heard the mother say.

“Get out of there now or I’ll come get you,” she cried, to which the boy replied, “No, you won’t.”

Travelers watched in shock as the boy wandered around on the carousel before grabbing someone’s suitcase and dragging it away.

The mother yelled again, but the boy ignored her pleas to behave.

Shocking vision shows a child wreaking havoc on a baggage carousel at Melbourne airport, running down the conveyor belt and throwing luggage off people to the horror of onlookers

It wasn’t until a Melbourne Airport employee jumped on the public address system that the boy began to behave.

“Hello everyone, can the parents please control that child spinning on the carousel at carousel number 4,” the airport worker said over the intercom.

“We have security and the police are coming to talk to you.

“Please get your child off the merry-go-round, thank you.”

After hearing that the police were on their way, the boy quickly jumped off and ran to his mother.

Social media users were horrified by the video and said they should never have behaved this way.

“If I had been as a kid, I would have been tied up next week,” one person commented.

“My mother would have uppercut me in front of all those people,” said another.

“That reminds me to take my pill,” joked a third.

The video showed the child ignoring his mother who told him to get out and running rampant on the conveyor belt

Others applauded the quick-thinking PA system worker for scaring him off by calling the police.

Lady on PA must be a mom.. she saw what she needed. Kid got out on the police report,” one person commented.

“Bro pooped himself when he heard the police came to see him,” wrote another.

Melbourne Airport has been approached by Daily Mail Australia for comment.