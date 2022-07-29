Child bride who killed the man she was made to marry at 15 is among three women put to death in Iran

A child bride who killed the man she was forced to marry when she was 15 is one of three women executed in Iran this week for the murder of their husbands.

Soheila Abadi, now 25, was hanged in prison after she was convicted of murdering her husband over “family disputes,” the courts said.

Two other women executed on Wednesday were also convicted of murdering their husbands, Human Rights Watch said.

Activists claim that most cases of women killing their husbands are caused by domestic violence, but Iranian courts do not take this into account.

The trio are among 32 people hanged in the country in the past week.

It comes amid a spate of executions across the country, with at least 251 people killed by the state in the first six months of the year, Amnesty International reported.

The figure is more than double the number carried out in the same period last year.

The charity accused Iran of carrying out a “horrific series of executions” in which many of the death row inmates failed to receive a fair trial.

Of the 251 executed, 146 were for murder and at least 86 for drug offenses that would not warrant the death penalty under international law.

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: ‘The state apparatus is committing mass murders across the country in a horrific attack on the right to life.

“Iran’s staggering execution toll for the first half of this year has horrifying echoes of 2015 when there was another shocking spike.”

The actual number of executions is likely much higher, with hangings often carried out in secret and unreported.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have been executing up to 10 people a week in Raja’i Shahr prison (pictured), which has one of the largest death rows.

Some have argued that the increase is due to a concerted effort to reduce the number of prisons.

The Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran found that spikes in executions coincided with public statements by authorities about the need to reduce prison overcrowding and legal backlogs.

At least 26 percent of those executed this year are members of the impoverished Baluchi ethnic minority, who make up just five percent of Iran’s total population.

Roya Boroumand, the center’s executive director, said: “The disproportionate use of the death penalty against Iran’s Baluchi minority epitomizes the deep-seated discrimination and repression they have faced for decades and underscores the inherent cruelty of the death penalty, which targeted at the most vulnerable. populations in Iran and worldwide.’

Under Iranian law, the death penalty can be imposed for financial crimes, rape and armed robbery.

Other activities protected by international human rights law, such as homosexual acts, extramarital sexual relations, and statements deemed “offensive to the prophet of Islam,” as well as vaguely worded offenses such as “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth” are also punishable by death.