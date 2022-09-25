‘Child’ boat migrant is actually a 25-year-old Iranian and was caught out by GREY beard 

A migrant who came to the UK by boat and claimed to be a child so he could stay is actually in his mid-20s and even joined an over-30s dating group before being caught by his gray hair and stubble.

Aria Ibrahimi, now believed to be 25, posed as a 16-year-old and was taken into care by Kent County Council as a minor before social workers’ suspicions began to grow.

Ibrahimi, who is from Iran, arrived in the UK unaccompanied in May 2020 and claimed to be 16, which was not disputed by the Home Office.

He now faces deportation following testimony from social workers at a Home Office hearing, The sun reports.

One said they believed he was in his late 20s or early 30s and noted that Ibrahim ‘had a few gray hairs’.

It was also said that his ‘features were set and without the soft features of a youth’.

He even joined dating groups for people aged 30 to 55 and a list of 19 to 25-year-old singles.

Aria Ibrahimi holding a piece of paper with the logo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (PDKI), a Kurdish nationalist group opposed to the Iranian government

A social worker told the hearing that Ibrahimi visited groups for universities on social media and in a online chat he told one person his year of birth was 1997 and added: ‘but here I am 2003’.

After social workers’ suspicions came to light, Ibrahim was moved to the Ministry of the Interior’s adult residence in January 2021 at the risk of deportation.

He then applied for a judicial review, which was dismissed by Chief Justice Susan Kebede, who agreed that his date of birth was 20 September 1997.

Reviewers also highlighted a number of errors in Ibrahim’s story of how he reached British shores.

Ibrahimi holds a sign protesting executions in Iran near the Iranian embassy in London

Ibrahim has been outspoken against the hardline Islamic Iranian government.

In one photo, he can be seen holding a piece of paper with the logo of The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), a Kurdish nationalist group that opposes the Iranian regime.

The group’s mission is “to achieve Kurdish national rights in a federal and democratic Iran.”

In another photo, he can be seen protesting executions in Iran close to the Iranian embassy in London.