Child becomes third person with meningococcal disease after attending Splendour in the Grass

A kid from the north coast of NSW is the third person to contract meningococcal disease after attending the Splendor In The Grass music festival.

Earlier this month, a man in his 40s from Sydney who had attended the festival died of the disease.

NSW Health has urged everyone who attended Splendor In The Grass – which took place July 21-24 in the North Byron Parklands – to be alert for symptoms of the potentially deadly disease.

The ill-fated festival was nearly canceled after torrential rain wiped out the first day of performances as the site was turned into a mud bath.

Up to 50,000 a day attended the event, the first of its kind in three years due to Covid-19.

In early August, all ticket holders received an email from health officials alerting them to the potential meningococcal outbreak.

“We urge people who attended the event in the North Byron Parklands on July 21-24 to be alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease and to act immediately if they occur,” NSW Health said in a statement.

Splendor In The Grass (pictured) was marred by appalling weather this year that left frozen music fans soaked and covered in mud

“Although the disease is rare, it can be serious.”

Health experts have said that meningococcal bacteria are carried by about 10 percent of the population, which can be found in the back of the throat or in the nose.

MINDOCOCK SYMPTOMS Sudden onset of fever Headache Neck stiffness joint pain Rash of purple-red spots or bruises Don’t like bright lights Nausea and vomiting Irritability and high crying in children Refusal to eat with children Difficulty waking up in children Source: NSW Health

It is then spread to others through droplets caused by coughing and sneezing or even kissing.

Most cases can make a full recovery if the infection can be detected early and with the appropriate antibiotics

There have been 17 cases of meningococcal disease reported in NSW this year, but the most dangerous period for the disease is now late winter and early spring.

Health leaders have urged parents of children under five to be vigilant, as they are most at risk, along with 15- to 25-year-olds.

Anyone showing symptoms – including a red or purple rash, fever, headache, stiffness, sensitivity to light, nausea, diarrhea, drowsiness, and confusion – is urged to contact a doctor immediately.

Although the disease is rare, it can be fatal, but authorities warn that the disease can develop very quickly and can be fatal within hours.

A man in his thirties in the Northern Territory died of meningococcus on Friday, while a two-year-old child with the disease died in rural South Australia in July.

Health authorities in the area said the man had made no recent interstate or international travel.