Child arrested for the murder of a New Hampshire mother and her two sons will be tried as a juvenile

A minor has been arrested and charged with the murder of a New Hampshire mother and her two sons.

Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were found shot to death at their home in Northfield, NH, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

In a statement, state Attorney General John Formella said the youth, who have not been named because of their age, are being charged under the state’s youth laws with three counts of first degree murder.

The three victims were found dead from gunshot wounds at the home of the Wethersfield Drive family on the morning of August 3.

Kassandra Sweeney, 25 (center photo) and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4 (first row photo, right) and Mason Sweeney, 1, (second row, far right) were found dead in a house on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, NH on Wednesday

The father, Sean Sweeney, posted this message on Facebook, saying in part how grateful he is for the help he has received since the loss of his wife and children.

The father, Sean Sweeney, posted to Facebook for the first time since the murders.

“I want to thank everyone for the help and support, while it will never be ‘normal’ again, my body finally stopped and I was able to get some sleep.”

Sean also thanked those who spent time defending him against online accusations that he was guilty of the crime, saying, “Thank you to everyone who has spent the past few days making sure the random idiots online are well informed.”

He ended with a message of remembrance to his wife and sons, saying, “It is now our job to keep their memories alive.”

“They will be loved and missed forever and forever in my heart. I hope so will every other person who reads my wanderings.”

Benjamin Sweeney, 4 (left) and Mason Sweeney, 1, 1 (right), were found dead Wednesday at a home on Wethersfield Drive in Northfield, NH.

The state doctor determined that both the boys and the mother had each been shot once and died from their wounds

The state’s chief medical examiner performed autopsies on the three victims and determined that all had been shot once.

“Since the alleged perpetrator is a minor, the law prohibits further information from being released,” Formella said. “The charges and charges against the minor are only allegations, and he will be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Officials have not disclosed any relationship between the minor and the victims and no motive for the killings was given.

The AG office said they would? not disclose the suspect’s age or discuss details of the case, and that all information remains private until the case is concluded, unless the minor is tried as an adult.

Formella declined to say whether the attorney general’s office would request the court to try the youngster as an adult, and he doesn’t expect anyone else to be charged in the case.

Authorities during the days-long search for the suspect in Northfield and Tilton, NH

Authorities set up search teams along I-93 north of the crime scene, where the underage suspect was eventually caught

Wednesday’s search was the second to be conducted in grassy areas off I-93 in the towns of Northfield and Tilton.

It is not immediately clear when the accused minor will have to appear in court.

In addition to the murders, the suspect is also charged with one count of falsifying physical evidence.

A GoFundMe was established in memory of Cassandra Sweeney and her two boys to help with memorial expenses and living expenses.