Child, 4, who was born a female announces transition with blue cannon at Vancouver Pride Parade

A four-year-old took part in Vancouver’s Pride Parade in July, where he officially announced his male transition into the world with a blue gender reveal cannon and his grandmother by his side.

Charlie Danger Lloyd, of British Columbia, Canada, was born a woman but now identifies as a man after expressing his desire to be a different gender at a young age, his 27-year-old mother Alaina Bourrel confirmed .

Video shared on social media shows Charlie, using pronouns, pops a confetti cannon with blue smoke coming out to celebrate his decision.

“Once they closed the road, Charlie got out with Grammy and they stood on the sidelines and after a brief struggle the cannon exploded with blue smoke and biodegradable confetti,” four-year-old Alaina’s mother told the South West News Service. .

Charlie jumped for joy when the crowd cheered him on. He couldn’t believe the love and support he was getting from the bystanders.’ Charlie runs ecstatically into his mother’s arms at the end of the video.

Charlie Danger Lloyd, four, has wanted to be a boy since the young age of two, according to his 27-year-old mother, as he celebrated his transitional reveal at the Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31

Bourrel said the moment was inspired by the earlier disclosure of the child’s gender before his birth and how the smoke didn’t come out properly.

“When we told him the story, he asked for a rerun with his grandma at the Vancouver Pride Parade — so we bought him a smoke cannon and put it away for the day,” she said.

The mother added that her child’s happiness is far from a time when she was constantly trolled online by people accusing her of being a “pedophile, groomer and rapist” for supporting her son’s transition.

Bourrel went on to say that Charlie became jealous of wanting to be a boy from the age of two, often telling relatives that he wanted to look “just like Dad.” He would also most days try to convince people that he is a boy.

“He wasn’t your typical little girl. He played with other boys and the parents said he was more of a boy than their own children,’ Bourrel said, looking back on her son’s early days.

The preschooler has had no trouble transitioning at school and was congratulated by staff and peers when he decided to go with his/her pronouns. Pictured: Charlie in his mother’s arms during the Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31

She added that they didn’t seriously consider Charlie’s wishes until late 2021, when he stopped buying girls’ clothes and wanted to cut his hair short.

“He refused to shop in the girls’ section but was too nervous to shop with the boys,” Bourrel further revealed. “After talking to me a lot about his feelings and emotions, he decided he wanted a new wardrobe, so we started looking for our new style.”

After purchasing a new set of boys’ clothes for Charlie, the four-year-old wanted to sort out his haircut.

“We made an appointment with Lia at Big Bros Barbershop, a privately owned and operated salon in East Vancouver,” Bourrel said. “After Charlie left the salon that afternoon, he was a brand new kid.”

The four-year-old changed his entire wardrobe with boys’ clothes and cut his hair short. Charlie’s parents said the child’s confidence has only grown after he started menopause about four months ago

Charlie’s parents felt the benefits of these changes as their son’s confidence grew.

“It’s now been four months since he started his social transition,” she said. ‘He’s still a normal kid who does very normal things for little kids, like playing with Lego'[s]uses his creativity and learns to ride a bike.’

Despite the hatred that Charlie’s parents receive, often criticizing their support and “brainwashing” their child, Bourrel said the family’s closest environment was nothing but their support for the four-year-old.

“His choices were not questioned and he was congratulated and everyone started using new pronouns,” the young mother said.

“We are so lucky to have the circle we have,” she added, expressing her gratitude to the family’s inner circle.