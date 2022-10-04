Chikayne Heslip murder: Kingston Trey Coomer jailed over Perth teen’s stabbing death in Waikiki

<!–

A teenage killer who stabbed a complete stranger to death at a party has been jailed for life, sparking angry scenes outside court.

Furious supporters lashed out at photographers and cameramen with one girl telling them to ‘f*** off’ after Kingston Trey Coomer, 19, learned his fate in the Supreme Court of Western Australia on Tuesday.

Chikayne Heslip, 17, died after he was chased and attacked by a group of youths at a party in Waikiki, south of Perth, in December 2020.

The court heard that Coomer stabbed Chikayne 32 times with a knife as his victim lay helpless on the ground in what Judge Michael Corboy described as a “sensible and explainable act of violence”.

A jury took less than an hour to find Coomer guilty of his murder earlier this year.

Chikayne Heslip, 17, died after being chased, attacked and stabbed 32 times in 2020

Footage of the harrowing scene was filmed by partygoers and later circulated on social media, including a bloodstained brick wall.

“Call the f***ing ambulance,” a frantic witness can be heard screaming in a video played in court.

Another shows emergency personnel asking what happened after rushing to the scene.

“I don’t know, but I just saw a kid with a bloody face,” says one girl.

The court also heard from Chikayne’s mother who remembered her son as a gentle giant with a heart of gold who was considered a brother for life to his comrades.

She also sent out a strong message to his killer in her victim impact statement.

“The loss of a child is like no other,” she said.

Kingston Trey Coomer’s supporters hit out at media after he was sentenced to life behind bars

Chikayne Heslip’s mother says the family will never forgive her son’s killer. The picture shows Chikayne, described as a gentle giant with a heart of gold

‘He was a living, breathing human being with his whole life ahead of him.

‘You took so much from us, you took so much from Chikayne.

‘My family is devastated and I don’t know how we’re going to move on from here.

‘We as a family will never forgive you.’

Coomer will spend at least 19 years behind bars.

The court also heard about Coomer’s dysfunctional upbringing and how he turned to cannabis aged 15 after being taken into state care due to his parents’ use of the drug ice, The West Australian reported.

But Judge Corboy said Coomer showed a relentless desire to kill his victim and the community should be “adequately protected”.

“You did not know Mr Heslip, there was no reason for the attack and your violence was extremely gratuitous,” he said.

Footage of the harrowing scenes on the night of the teenager’s death was later shared online

“Public social gatherings are all too often marked by violence, often involving young men acting together in an extremely violent manner.”

‘Often the violence is unprovoked or is an extreme reaction to a minor provocation.

‘Society rightly expects that offenders who carry knives and injure or kill by stabbing their victims are punished in a way that deters others from arming themselves and from becoming involved in violent confrontations.’

Four other men charged for their involvement in Chikayne’s death have already been sentenced.