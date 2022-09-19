Chiefs’ Willie Gay is handed a four-game suspension by NFL after misdemeanor charge

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Gay’s suspension is related to an arrest for misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park in January.

He will be eligible to return to Kansas City’s active roster on Oct. 17 following the Chiefs game with Buffalo.

In all likelihood, Gay will play against San Francisco in Santa Clara on Oct. 23 in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

MORE ON THE WAY.