WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Chiefs’ Willie Gay is handed a four-game suspension by NFL after misdemeanor charge

Sports
By Merry

Kansas City Chiefs’ Willie Gay has been handed a four-game suspension by the NFL after misdemeanor charges for ‘breaking a vacuum cleaner during an argument with his son’s mother’

  • Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay will not be eligible until Week 7

By Patrick Djordjevic for Dailymail.Com

Published: 22:12, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 22:14, 19 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been suspended four games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Gay’s suspension is related to an arrest for misdemeanor criminal damage in Overland Park in January.

He will be eligible to return to Kansas City’s active roster on Oct. 17 following the Chiefs game with Buffalo.

In all likelihood, Gay will play against San Francisco in Santa Clara on Oct. 23 in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

MORE ON THE WAY.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended four games Monday following an arrest for misdemeanor criminal damage back in January in Overland Park, Kansas

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended four games Monday following an arrest for misdemeanor criminal damage back in January in Overland Park, Kansas

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jose Aldo will be remembered for far…

Merry

Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane…

Merry

Premier League Clubs ‘weighing up…

Merry
1 of 4,536

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More