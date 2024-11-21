Chiefs president responds to claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating is ‘a marketing strategy’

Is it so hard to believe that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift actually enjoy each other’s company?

That appears to be the case, as Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan was once again put in the position of denying rumors that the relationship is more of a marketing scheme than an actual romance.

“I’d like to say it was a marketing strategy, but it’s an authentic relationship, and we’re happy with it,” Donovan told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Not only is it a real-life romance, Donovan explained, but by extension, Swift is now a true Chiefs fan.

“It’s been nothing but good for us,” the three-time Super Bow-winning director continued. “I think the best thing I can say about the entire relationship and the impact it has had on us is: Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. She’s an authentic fan, and that’s important to our fans and our fan base, and it’s important to us and we try to respect that.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen during the men’s final of the 2024 US Open in Queens

Mark Donovan, president of the Kansas City Chiefs, did not invent the Kelce-Swift romance

The key word for Donovan is “respect.” That’s why you won’t see much of Swift on the scoreboard or hear her music from the speakers at Arrowhead Stadium.

As Donovan explained earlier this year, the Chiefs are “not trying to take advantage of this.”

“We try to celebrate, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that,” he said.

For those living outside our solar system’s asteroid belt, Kelce’s relationship with Swift helped expose the NFL to legions of new fans, while the Chiefs tight end grew into a media darling and highly paid spokesperson.

Apex Marketing Group reported in January that Swift’s regular appearances at Chiefs games helped increase the NFL’s “brand value” by an estimated $331.5 million.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be seen in New York on October 11, 2024

Inevitably, fans began to theorize that the Kelce-Swift union was pure capitalism, if not some kind of government-engineered psyop designed to further a political agenda.

“The NFL is fully equipped for the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and Mr. Pfizer (Travis Kelce),” pro-Donald Trump announcer Mike Crispi wrote on X in January.

Crispi claimed that the alleged plan was intended “to spread DEMOCRATIC PROPAGANDA.”

He continued with a few predictions: “Call it now: KC wins, goes to the Super Bowl, Swift comes out during the halftime show and ‘endorses’ Joe Biden with Kelce at center field.”

Crispi ended his post by writing that it “has all been an operation since day one.”

Psyop or not, the 9-1 Chiefs will visit Charlotte this Sunday to take on the 3-7 Carolina Panthers.