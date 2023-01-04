Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL continues its Week 18 schedule during a rough, emotional week.

As coaches, players, fans and the sports community focus on Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

It is uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals match will resume or be canceled, so the Chiefs need a win to retain that top spot.

The Raiders (6-10) were eliminated last week after losing to San Francisco in overtime.

The Chiefs are 9 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks numbers Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be looking to finish strong after battling the lowly Broncos last week.

LEAD, 31-17

Houston (plus 2 1/2) at Indianapolis

The Texans (2-13-1) must lose to clinch the No. 1 pick in the draft.

COLTS, 16-13

New York Giants (plus 14) at Philadelphia

The Eagles (13-3) play for the number 1 seed. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked in the sixth seed of the NFC.

BEST BET: EAGLES, 30-13

Tennessee (plus 6) in Jacksonville

The AFC South title is at stake. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (8-8) have won four in a row. The Titans (7-9) give Josh Dobbs his second consecutive start, aiming to snap a six-game losing streak and secure a third straight division title.

JAGUARS, 23-20

New York Jets (minus 1) in Miami

The Dolphins (8-8) will likely start with rookie Skylar Thompson due to injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater as they look to break a five-game losing streak and try to earn a wild card spot. The Jets (7-9) are reduced to spoiler after losing five straight games.

JETS, 22-17

Cleveland (plus 2 1/2) in Pittsburgh

The Steelers (8-8) have another shot at a wild card berth and are looking to avoid coach Mike Tomlin’s first losing season.

STEELERS, 23-20

Tampa Bay (plus 4 1/2) in Atlanta

Tom Brady wants to play even though the Buccaneers (8-8) are tied in the NFC’s fourth seed. Bucs coach Todd Bowles can’t keep his starters in for long.

FALKS, 24-16

Carolina (plus 3 1/2) in New Orleans

This game would have had playoff implications had the Buccaneers not fought Carolina last week.

SAINTS, 23-17

New England (plus 7) at Buffalo

It’s hard to imagine how the Bills (12-3) will handle playing this game with Hamlin in the hospital. The Patriots (8-8) need a win to clinch a wild card spot.

ACCOUNTS, 24-22

Minnesota (minus 7 1/2) in Chicago

The Vikings (12-4) fell to the third seed. Nathan Peterman starts for the Bears.

VIKINGS, 27-13

Baltimore (plus 6 1/2) at Cincinnati

The AFC North would be up for grabs if the Bengals lost (11-4) to the Bills. The Ravens are 2-2 with Tyler Huntley filling in for Lamar Jackson.

BENGAL, 27-17

Los Angeles Rams (plus 6 1/2) in Seattle

The Seahawks (8-8) need a Green Bay win and loss to get a wild card berth.

ZEEHAWKS, 24-13

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 2 1/2) in Denver

The Chargers (10-6) don’t have much on the line, a fifth or sixth seed.

DISRUPTTED SPECIAL: BRONCOS, 20-17

Arizona (plus 14) in San Francisco

The 49ers (12-4) would earn the No. 1 seed with a win and loss at the hands of Philadelphia.

49ERS, 34-9

Dallas (minus 7 1/2) in Washington

The Cowboys (12-4) still have a shot at winning the NFC East.

COWBOYS, 27-13

Detroit (plus 4 1/2) at Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (8-8) are up from 4-8 to a point where a win earns a wild card berth. The Lions (8-8) need a Seattle win and loss to get in after a 1-6 start.

PACKERS, 27-24

RECORD 2022

Last week: Straight up: 12-3. Against Spread: 9-6.

Season: Straight Up: 159-95. Against Spread: 128-121-5.

Thursday: Straight up: 13-6. Against Spread: 9-10.

Monday: Straight Up: 10-7. Against Spread: 8-9.

Best Bet: Straight Up: 9-8. Against Spread: 9-8.

Oversteer Special: Straight Up: 6-11. Against Spread: 8-8-1.

