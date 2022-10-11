Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs took to the locker room Monday night facing a big hole against the Las Vegas Raiders, everything from the big plays to the on-duty phone calls like their old AFC West rivals.

One call in particular lit a fire among them.

It was a dubious penalty for Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for stirring up Raider quarterback Derek Carr, and no one in the Kansas City locker room could believe it. But instead of raving about it, or complaining about their 10-point deficit, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs used it as motivation to charge from behind for the 30-29 win.

“There was anger about how we had played up to that point,” said Mahomes, who threw four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce. “We needed everyone to go out and compete.”

The Raiders had another chance when Davante Adams, who had previously netted a 58-yard touchdown catch, added a 48-yarder with 4:29 to go. It came after Kelce’s last touchdown catch, when Kansas City failed on a 2-point try that made it 30-23. But instead of kicking an tying extra run, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels also went for 2.

Josh Jacobs, who had shredded the Chiefs defense all night, was crammed onto the goal line.

The Raiders got the ball back one last time with 2:29 to go, and a long third-down pass to Adams down the Kansas City sidelines seemed to put them within field goal range. But the game was revised and Adams failed to get both feet within the boundaries, and Carr threw incomplete on fourth and 1 with 47 seconds left before the Chiefs ran out of time.

“We didn’t fall apart on each other,” said Chief Security Justin Reid. “We fought our way through adversity.”

Carr finished with 241 yards passing and Jacobs ran for 133 yards and a score as the Raiders lost to the Chiefs (4-1) for the fourth straight. Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 on field goals, extending his streak to 38 in a row.

What he wouldn’t have given for a shot at Number 39.

“We had a chance,” Daniels said. “We just didn’t play one or two plays there at the end to finish it off.”

The game of twists and turns began when the Raiders failed to score on their opening run for the first time this season.

They made up for it the next time.

Facing fourth-and-inch in their own territory, McDaniels sent his charge back onto the field. But instead of running Jacobs through the middle, or sneaking sneaking with Carr, he aired it out to Adams, who ran past Rashad Fenton for the 58-yard TD catch.

Adams and the Raiders continued to attack Fenton later in the half, when a pass interference sent Las Vegas deep into the Chiefs’ territory. Adams was again awarded a penalty on Jaylen Watson in the end zone, causing Jacobs to make a short TD dive.

It was 17-0 when Kelce finally made it to the end zone for the Chiefs, but it looked like the momentum had turned when Jones stripped Carr from behind and landed him. But despite the ball coming out clearly and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle getting away with it, umpire Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag and called for Jones for roughing the passer.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sidelines to argue. And after the teams traded field goals in the final minutes, giving the Raiders a 20-10 lead, Reid cornered Cheffers and stabbed him again as the teams headed for the locker room.

“I got it off my chest,” Reid said. “I said what I had to say.”

The questionable penalty came a day after another questionable bias by referee Jerome Boger on Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady sealed the Buccaneers’ win over the Falcons.

Cheffers told a pool reporter that Carr “gets full protection from all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing stance. So when he was tackled, my judgment was that the defender landed on him with his full body weight.”

Mahomes said: “It wasn’t the best phone call in the world. You have to find a way to come back and we did.”

Have they ever.

The Chiefs opened the second half with a 75-yard march that concluded Kelce with his second TD reception. And after forcing a quick punt, the Chiefs went 57 yards and watched as Kelce landed his third to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead.

Halfway through the fourth quarter it was the Chiefs who were given a penalty.

They led 24-23 when substitute Matthew Wright, whose 59-yarder before halftime set the franchise record for longest field goal, jerked a 37-yarder to the left. But Malcolm Koonce in defense was asked to hold on, automatically trailing Kansas City first, and Mahomes found Kelce again four plays later to extend the lead to 30-24.

The teams traded touchdowns — and missed conversions — along the stretch as the Chiefs escaped with the win.

“We’re close, but close doesn’t count in this game,” Carr said. “It’s frustrating.”

Injuries

Raiders: TE Darren Waller left in the first half with a hamstring injury. TE Foster Moreau (knee) was already unavailable despite returning to practice on Saturday.

Chiefs: DT Tershawn Wharton tore his left ACL early in the game. … OL Trey Smith (pectoral muscle) was inactive after starting the first 21 games of his career. DE Mike Danna (calf) and K Harrison Butker (ankle) were also inactive.

NEXT ONE

The Raiders will get next week off before they face the Texans on October 23 in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs will host the Bills on Sunday in a rematch of January’s overtime thriller.

