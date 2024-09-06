Chiefs gush over Taylor Swift in post welcoming Travis Kelce’s girlfriend back to Arrowhead: ‘Football season is here’

Taylor Swift was welcomed back to Arrowhead with open arms for the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

The Chiefs face the Ravens on the first night of the new NFL season, with Andy Reid’s team looking for an unprecedented three-peat after winning a second straight Super Bowl last season.

With Travis Kelce back in action, Swift returned to Arrowhead to watch Thursday’s game in a private suite with her boyfriend’s family.

And Kansas City is thrilled to see the pop megastar back in the stands.

Along with a clip of her watching the season opener alongside Kelce’s father, Ed, the Chiefs quoted Swift’s 2017 song “Call It What You Want” to welcome her back.

The back-to-back Super Bowl champions wrote: ‘Call it what you want, but football season is here.

“Welcome back @taylorswift13,” along with a heart emoji.

Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs’ social media message has divided opinion among football fans.

Some criticized the NFL franchise for dedicating a post to Swift during their game against the Ravens, with one writing: “Here we go again with this shit.”

Another says: “Focus on the game.”

While a third said: “Please stop flashing her man.”

Others, however, loved the reference to Swift’s song and praised the Chiefs for mentioning it.

One said, “I see what you did there.”

The pop megastar arrived at Thursday’s game in Kansas City in a stunning denim outfit.

Kelce returned to action for the Chiefs as his girlfriend cheered him on from the stands.

Swift watched the game alongside her boyfriend’s father, Ed (right), in a private suite.

She was a regular at Kansas City games last season as her relationship with Kelce blossomed.

Another said: ‘The Most Valuable Princess of the Chieftain Kingdom has returned!’

While one posted: ‘Welcome back Reina, our good luck charm.’

After returning to Arrowhead in a stunning denim outfit, Swift did not sit with Brittany Mahomes to watch the Chiefs take on the Ravens.

This comes after the singer’s legion of fans begged her to snub the wife of Kansas City star quarterback Patrick because he appeared to endorse Donald Trump in the upcoming US election.

As they took their seats on opening night, the two appeared to be sitting in different suites. It’s a marked difference from last season, when they were inseparable at games.

Swift took her usual spot in Kelce’s luxury suite alongside the tight end’s family and friends. She was snapped sitting next to Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna, in the first half.