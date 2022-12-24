Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, tied for AFC’s best record

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — Even as the Kansas City Chiefs rolled out squeaky victories in recent weeks, coach Andy Reid lamented both the state of their inexperienced defense and their inability to weed out struggling teams.

They showed huge improvement in both areas against Seattle on Saturday.

That youthful defense stopped Geno Smith and the collapsing Seahawks offense, Patrick Mahomes threw two TD passes before running for a tiebreaker in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 win that allowed them to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC.

“I’ve been saying it the other way around for the past few weeks, they need to get better,” Reid said of his defense, which often has five or more rookies on the field at once. “They are making progress and I thought they did a good job today.”

Indeed, the Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) in fourth place twice, knocked out their Pro Bowl quarterback in the end zone and handed Coach Pete Carroll’s team their fifth loss in six games, along with a near-knockout. blowing out their playoff hopes. .

Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches, as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remain tied with the Bills – who hold the tiebreaker – with two more to go competitions.

“We’re on a mission here in Kansas City,” Chiefs defense end Frank Clark said, “and the goal is to finish the season strong. Over the past few weeks we haven’t gotten the job done in terms of finishing strong. Lots of tight games. “

Kansas City has won 16 consecutive regular season games against NFC opponents.

Kenneth Walker III was the biggest bright spot for Seattle, running for 107 yards but failing to reach the end zone. But the Chiefs kept DK Metcalf in check most of the time, and Seattle didn’t reach the end zone until the final minutes of the game.

“We just couldn’t get going and couldn’t make the first downs,” said Carroll. “We have absolutely nothing going on.”

As with the rest of the country, the cold weather that swept the Midwest brought frigid temperatures – wind chill was minus -2 at kickoff, an improvement on the previous two days. In fact, it had been so cold that the tarpaulin had frozen to the pitch when workers tried to remove it three hours before kick-off.

That didn’t faze half a dozen Seahawks, including DK Metcalf and his fellow wide receivers, who shortly afterwards walked bare-chested out of the tunnel for their pre-game warm-up on the ice-covered field.

Maybe they weren’t cold, but Seattle’s offense was downright frigid.

Playing without wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who had surgery on his broken hand this week, Smith and Co. won. only 18 yards on their first 15 plays, and they were forced to punt on their first five possessions.

The Chiefs also benefited from the slow start. Mahomes threw a pop pass to Toney to cover a 63-yard TD drive, then a few minutes later a pass to McKinnon from backfield for another score. And by the time Harrison Butker made a 47-yard field goal late in the half, the Chiefs had taken a 17–0 lead.

Even as Seattle conceded a field goal before halftime, much of the drive was aided by defensive penalties.

While the Chiefs struggled to extend their lead in the second half, the Seahawks proved unable to narrow it.

They failed in fourth place in the Kansas City 34 when Colby Parkinson cornered on a flyout; again failed fourth when Laquon Treadwell failed to run his route to the first-down marker and came up short; and failed to score at the Kansas City 22 as Smith toppled Treadwell and was nicked by Juan Thornhill in the end zone.

The Chiefs, reviled for failing to put away struggling teams, finally did it on the ensuing possession, when Mahomes hit Kelce with two long pitches before sprinting to the pylon for the deciding touchdown.

“We just have to keep going. We’re doing great,” Toney said. “We’ve got a goal right now and we’re just trying to get to it.”

STATISTICS AND STREAKS

The Seahawks have still not won at Arrowhead Stadium since November 21, 1999. … The Seahawks were one of three teams Mahomes had yet to beat, along with Indianapolis and Minnesota. … Mahomes extended his streak of consecutive completions to 21 at the start of the game before missing his next throw. … McKinnon has six TDs in his past four games.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks: NT Al Woods (Achilles) and SS Ryan Neal (knee) were inactive. … FS Joey Blount (knee) and RB Travis Homer (ankle) took off in the first quarter, and RT Abraham Lucas (thigh) in the third. … WR Marquise Goodwin also left with a wrist injury, although he was able to return to the game.

NEXT ONE

Seahawks: host the New York Jets next Sunday.

Chiefs: host the Denver Broncos next Sunday.

