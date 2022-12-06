Chief of Staff Ron Klain – Biden will most likely announce his 2024 presidential bid following the holidays

<!–

President Joe Biden, 80, is preparing to announce a decision on his re-election in 2024 after the holiday season, his chief of staff Ronald Klain confirmed Monday.

The announcement is expected to come as critics continue to raise concerns about Biden’s age and his mental and physical fitness for office amid a flurry of public blunders and missteps during his tenure.

Biden is the oldest president in US history. He was inaugurated at the age of 78 on January 21, 2021 and just turned 80 last month. If reelected in 2024, Biden would be 82 at his second inauguration and 86 at the end of his second term.

“I’m hearing from a lot of Democrats across the country that they want him in office,” Klain said of Biden Monday at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit. “But the president will make that decision.”

“I expect it shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it,” the White House chief of staff speculated.

Biden recently said he would make a decision and announcement after consulting with his family over the holiday season.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Klain said, pointing to other issues that need to be addressed. This is not a message that inflation has been defeated – it is not. It’s not that we’re past inflation. We are not. But you are definitely starting to see some moderation in inflation.”

“I’m not going to put up the ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner here – we have a lot of work to do.”

At a press conference following the midterm elections in early November, Biden suggested that he and First Lady Jill Biden take a vacation around the holidays and discuss his plans for a 2024 presidential run during that time.

“My guess is — I hope Jill and I get some time to sneak away for a week, between Christmas and Thanksgiving,” Biden said when asked about a “timeline” to announce a re-election bid.

“I guess it would be early next year to get to that – but I intend to do it now,” he added, after previously telling reporters that “my intention is for me to start running again” .

Biden said at a news conference last month that he would discuss re-election with his family over the holiday season. Just days after that comment, former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid. Pictured: Biden leaves the White House on Tuesday, December 6, to visit Arizona

He said it was “ultimately a family decision” and that he had “great respect for fate.”

“I think everyone wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it,” Biden added.

The first lady sat in the front row at the press conference, which lasted nearly an hour — serving as a victory lap after Democrats turned the tide of a so-called “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections.

Just a few days after that press conference, former President Donald Trump, 76, announced that he would run for the White House for a third time in 2024 and run in the GOP primary.

When concerns about Biden’s age are questioned, the president has told reporters to look at his track record and what he’s accomplished while in office as a caliber of success.