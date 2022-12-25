Chief Inspector is jailed for 14 months after he used the police computer to look up confidential data

Chief Inspector Joseph Jones, 48, of Swansea, was jailed for 14 months for misusing South Wales Police’s computer system

An embarrassed police chief was sentenced to 14 months in prison for misusing his police’s computer to search confidential details for a woman he was having an affair with.

Superintendent Joseph Jones, 48, from Swansea, used the South Wales Police computer system to obtain confidential information from a couple who were tenants of the woman.

A court heard that cleaner Kelly Roberts had told Superintendent Jones that she had a dispute with the couple and wanted information about them.

Jones had been involved in a “brief sexual relationship” with Miss Roberts before committing the database crime.

Newport Crown Court heard that Jones looked up records on the couple and their children and illegally passed the information on to her.

But his crime was exposed when she later became involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

During interviews by the South Wales Police Anti-Corruption Unit, Jones, who was based at Cardiff’s Fairwater police station, insisted he could only access the database for legitimate police purposes.

He denied an accusation of securing unauthorized access to computer equipment and also accused of lying to cover his tracks.

Jones accused those investigating him of being motivated by “an underlying inexplicable complaint” against him.

On the first day of the trial, he claimed to have found his 2015 “diary,” which contained notes proving he had a legitimate purpose to access the information.

The jury was dismissed and a new trial ordered to conduct forensic tests on the notebook after doubts were raised about the color of the ink used in the relevant entries.

Jones was stationed at Fairwater Police Station in Cardiff and was convicted after a second jury trial (Photo: Fairwater Police Station)

The diary was never handed over and Jones has refused to explain what happened to it.

But he was convicted after a second jury trial.

Judge Daniel Williams said: ‘The fact that you are a police officer and a senior police officer is a seriously aggravating characteristic.

“You had waited to announce this miraculous discovery until the jury had been sworn in, hoping that as Chief Inspector you would take your word and leave the court with your good character, job and pension intact.

“It was an act of arrogance on your part that was an affront to the court and to the justice system that served you for so many years.”

Jones was sentenced to two months’ jail for the offense under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. He was sentenced to 14 months for perverting the course of justice.

South Wales Police held a misconduct hearing on 14 December where it was found that the allegations against Jones were proven and amounted to gross misconduct.

He was fired without notice and was referred to the College of Policing, preventing him from returning to the profession.

After the hearing, Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said: ‘It is completely unacceptable for police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves.

“Police officers should be trusted to the end of the world, they have such authority and access to personal information that the public rightly expects our officers to maintain the highest professional standards.

“Misuse of personal private information in such circumstances means that dismissal is the only outcome in this case.”