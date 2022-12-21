Chico State president supports investigation into university’s probe of professor’s affair and alleged threats

Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson said in a statement Tuesday that she supports calls for California State University to conduct an independent investigation into how the campus handled a suspended biology professor’s affair with a student and his alleged threats of violence.

In what she called “a quieter time on campus,” after a week of tumultuous reactions to EdSource’s Dec. 8 reporting that Professor David Stachura allegedly threatened to kill two professors who cooperated in an investigation into the affair, Hutchinson said that she would “do anything.” that I can work with the Chancellor’s Office and the Board of Trustees to expedite the request for independent investigation.”

A spokesman for the chancellor’s office did not immediately respond to an email late Tuesday. The CSU System, the nation’s largest public university, is conducting an audit of how its 23 campuses investigate sexual harassment and gender harassment cases. That comes on the heels of Chancellor Joseph I. Castro’s resignation in February following revelations that he had taken advantage of sexual harassment allegations involving an administrator as president of the Fresno state.

Hutchinson said other faculties have taken over Stachura’s student and research assignments. He remains suspended and banned from campus. He is no longer listed in the campus online directory or the biology department web page.

The school’s Academic Senate voted late Friday to formally ask the CSU Board of Trustees to investigate the Stachura issue. Immediately after the vote, campus provost Debra Larson, who approved a settlement with Stachura that lightly punished him for the affair, resigned. Stachura has denied the affair with the student and alleged threats, first made public in August 2021 in court filings by his estranged wife.

Hutchinson wrote Tuesday that as Chico State moves forward to effectively change policies and culture to provide a safe environment and better support victims, we need to rebuild trust.

There are plans “to hold a safety session for all students at the beginning of the spring semester,” she said.

The Academic Senate also voted Friday for Stachura’s immediate termination, calling on the university to file a petition in court for a gun violence restraining order against Stachura under California’s red flag law. A Chico State spokesman, Andrew Staples, said Tuesday that the university is “evaluating various options regarding restraining orders.”

At a campus-wide meeting, a biology teacher, Betsey Tamietti, who described herself as Stachura’s confidant, said Monday that he spoke about a shooting in the biology department last year. Stachura told her, “If I wanted people dead, they’d be dead.” I’m a doer,” she said. She said he threatened her to keep quiet.

Hutchinson described Tamietti’s statement last week as “new information”. But others have since come forward and said they knew about the threats and reported them last year.

EdSource reported Sunday that Tamietti, and a professor who later left Chico State, said they reported to David Hassenzahl, dean of the College of Natural Sciences, last year what Stachura allegedly told Tamiette. The dean has not returned messages from EdSource.

When asked how Hutchinson, describing last week’s public statement, reconciles new information with Tamiette and the professor saying they had already reported the threat to Hassenzahl, Staples replied, “We are investigating every aspect of this matter.”