Chicken shortages in Australian poultry suppliers could spell scarecity at Woolworths and Coles

An alarming shortage of chicken meat will hit supermarkets this holiday season, and the popular staple threatens to become scarcer in pubs and restaurants, industry experts warn.

Wholesaler Foodbomb said chicken prices will rise 12 percent by Christmas as farmers and meat processors drastically cut production.

The bird shortage, which will run well into the new year, is caused by a storm of domestic and international factors.

Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine has sent gasoline prices skyrocketing, creating a global shortage of wheat – the most common ingredient in chicken feed.

Inflation is also driving up poultry prices at a time when chicken producers, shortly after the Covid pandemic, have struggled to find enough labour.

The estimated 20 percent reduction in workforce means farms and factories are forced to raise fewer chicks.

It comes as the potato supply is also in trouble after Victoria’s wild weather devastated potato crops while triggering a hot-chip crisis.

Wholesaler Foodbomb said chicken prices will rise 12 percent by Christmas amid higher-than-normal death rates and industry shortages

Jim Hoang of poultry distributor Master Poultry said chicken has been consistently priced for the past 30 years, but the meat has recently hit record prices at suppliers

“The industry has never seen this before, because historically prices go up and then down, but now they just keep going up,” says Jim Hoang of poultry distributor Master Poultry.

‘The price of feed is very high at the moment, so farmers are reducing their farming so that they don’t have to feed and process as much feed.

“I’ve had so many people ask me for prices and want to buy chicken, but we just don’t have enough, not even for our regular customers.”

Foodbomb’s Nathan Lo Russo said supermarkets and catering establishments will see price increases that will be passed on to customers.

“Historically, suppliers would absorb price increases as they were small and mostly temporary, but now, due to various factors such as inflation and staff shortages, those price increases are too high for suppliers to absorb alone,” said Mr Lo Russo.

“As a result, chicken prices do not fall for supermarkets, catering or catering establishments, but simply rise to a point and then plateau, and this is how the new standard is created.”

Foodbomb’s Nathan Lo Russo said supermarkets and catering outlets will see price increases as suppliers grapple with rising prices, amid staff shortages and rising inflation

Meanwhile, one of the largest suppliers, YCCC Poultry, has reported higher than usual mortality rates, wreaking havoc on supply.

The Sydney-based chicken supplier, which produces 60 percent of the country’s poultry, declined to disclose the reason.

But the stark price warning has been downplayed by the Australian Chicken Meat Federation (ACMF), which says Australians have nothing to worry about.

“The ACMF is not aware of any chicken supply issues or anomalies in the wider supply chain,” a spokeswoman said. last week.

The Australian Chicken Meat Federation (ACMF) has downplayed warnings Australians have nothing to worry about

“Australians will be able to enjoy their favorite meats for Christmas and during the holiday season,” the ACMF said

“Australians can enjoy their favorite meats for Christmas and during the holiday season.”

Coles said in a statement that there are currently no chicken shortages, while Woolworths referred to the ACMF’s findings.

Meanwhile, the potato industry is also facing shortages a few weeks before Christmas, after rain caused harvest delays.

The delay has led to a significant shortage on Australia’s east and west coasts, exacerbated by rising fertilizer and transport costs.

Spud growers say production costs of the popular root vegetable have doubled, but supermarkets have been unwilling to budge on prices.