Chick-fil-A slammed as racist for responding to black customer by using phrase ‘your community’ 

Chick-fil-A has been accused of being racist after telling a black Twitter user that his “community” would be the first to know when a new menu item is available.

On September 9, the fast food company responded to a user asking when the chain will add spicy chicken nuggets to its menus.

“Your community will be the first to know if spicy items are added to the regular menu, Don!” Chick-fil-A wrote.

The chain was immediately hit by a deluge of tweets accusing him of being racist, and with users asking if he was referring to the black community.

‘What do you mean by ‘your community’???????’ reads a comment.

“Your community?” says another Tweet. “I need an explanation for that comment. “Our” community wouldn’t want to think there was a racial undertone to that.”

Chick-Fil-A’s response came after a customer questioned when the chain would add spicy chicken nuggets to its menu.

Twitter users called out the fast food chain for using the phrase “your community” in response to a question from a black user about a menu item

Among the more than 1,700 comments on the tweet are users who question whether Chick-fil-a meant the black community when using the word “community.”

Chick-fil-A was collectively condemned by the users of the social media platform who accused the chain of racism

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the use of the phrase refers to the locations the fast food chain occupies, although the company’s use of “your community” was “a poor choice of words.”

“Chic…this doesn’t look good,” said another user. “What exactly do you mean by that?”

A Chick-fil-A spokesperson took to the social media commentary in response to: NBC News.

“The answer was a bad choice of words, but it wasn’t meant to be insensitive or disrespectful in any way,” they said.

“We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community.”

Some Twitter users were quick to point to the company’s use of the phrase “your community” in the same connotation the spokesperson was referring to

Some Twitter users responded to other tweets calling out the fast food chain by supplementing the company’s statement.

“All jokes aside, they often answer like this,” said one user before posting a screenshot of another Chick-fil-A tweet that used the phrase.

The tweet reads: ‘Hello there! We know our customers love the heat, so we test spicy products in different markets. We’ll be sure to let your community know when spicy items are added to our regular menu!’

Other responses included more users pointing out the company’s frequent use of the wording, including one highlighting multiple tweets sent out in the past two weeks.

“You all hilarious,” one writes.

The social media response follows boycotts of the chain in recent years in response to the company’s past donations to anti-LGBTQ groups.