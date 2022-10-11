Chick-fil-A drive-thrus rated as slowest among fast food restaurants

Advertisement

Speed ​​is of the essence when it comes to ordering fast food, and this year Chick-fil-A has been rated as the slowest franchise in the industry when it comes to drive-thru service as wait times gradually return to pre-pandemic levels . The Georgia-based restaurant finished last with an average of about 325 seconds, but the fast food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches is at the forefront when it comes to popularity. 16 percent of the lines consists of 10 or more cars (5.45 on average).

The second most popular fast food restaurant chain is McDonalds with an average of 3.13 cars in the drive-thru lanes, but only two percent of its customers had as many cars in the queue as Chick-fil-A. Taco Bell came out on top when it came to service speed, with an average time of around 221 seconds, followed by Dunkin’ Donuts (238 seconds), KFC (239 seconds) and Arby’s (261 seconds), but the report did. not. consider popularity (the number of cars in line) as a factor in that category.

Drive-thrus also ran faster than last year and took about 10 seconds less than during the pandemic, which can play a big role in a customer’s decision whether or not to return in the future. According to a QSR and Intouch Insight report, with data from more than 1,500 drive-thru “mystery shops” across the country.

These fast food outlets included Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Dunkin’, McDonald’s, Arby’s (pictured), Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Taco Bell, and KFC. The survey also found that orders from friendly staff are 15 percent more accurate and more than three minutes faster than orders from unfriendly customer service – and that carelessness can lead to longer wait times, greater dissatisfaction and lower revenue. Based on the average meal price, “unkindness can lead to more than $180,000 in losses per store per year,” the report said.

During the height of the pandemic, Chick-fil-A was one of the first fast food chains to focus on replicating quality service in its restaurants to drive-thru lanes. “We believe that face-to-face with the customer enables a connection that takes place at the beginning of the drive-thru,” said Matt Abercrombie, Senior Director of Service and Hospitality at Chick-fil-A in the report. Researchers concluded that Chick-fil-A had significantly improved its “check-point system,” keeping customers engaged with staff through ordering, payment, and pick-up.

The fast food chain’s consumers expressed a sense of satisfaction with the service, as 88 percent rated it ‘friendly’, while only 1.7 percent of customers expressed a vote of no confidence. In terms of customer satisfaction, however, fast food regulars said Arby’s was better at accurately processing orders at 89.6 percent. McDonalds and Burger King came in second and third. In the survey, Wendy’s (pictured) was behind in a few categories and ranked 7th in speed of service. The Ohio-based franchise also came in last for order accuracy, with 79.4 percent.