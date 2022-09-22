Chichester news: Woman ‘is raped in seaside town on the day of the Queen’s funeral’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman was raped by a man described as speaking with an Eastern European accent on the same day as the Queen’s funeral, police said.

The victim told detectives she had been raped Monday night at a building at a crossroads in the seaside town of Chichester, West Sussex.

At 7:30 p.m., at the intersection between Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road, the woman said the dark-haired man in his 50s attacked her while wearing a blue jacket.

On Monday, millions across the country mourned as she laid her majesty to rest in Windsor with her late husband, Prince Philip.

The victim told detectives she had been raped Monday night at a building at an intersection (pictured, Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road) in Chichester, West Sussex.

The rape of a woman by the sea on the day of the royal funeral was at the center of a police appeal today. Pictured: West Wittering district, Chichester, Sussex

A Sussex Police spokesman said: ‘Detectives are calling for information and witnesses after a woman was raped in Chichester.

The victim reported that the rape took place in a building at the intersection of Velyn Avenue and the A259 Bognor Road. That happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect is described as a white male in his fifties. He had dark hair and was wearing a blue jacket. He is said to have spoken with an Eastern European accent. Specially trained officers support the victim.

“Witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV in the area are asked to report this online to Sussex Police or call 101 and cite Operation Mountain.”