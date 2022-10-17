Chicago woman accused of dismembering her landlady ‘sang ‘I’m a doctor, I can kill you’ at neighbor

‘I’m a doctor, I can kill you. I’m a doctor, I can help you,” Kolalou reportedly sang as she tried to shove an inhaler down the unnamed tenant’s throat.

Months before the brutal murder, Kolalou allegedly tried to kill another tenant at the guest house and sang a menacing song while strangling her.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, allegedly murdered and dismembered the landlord of her boarding house in Chicago

A Chicago woman accused of murdering and dismembering her landlady is said to have attempted to murder a neighbor earlier this year — and even sang while doing so.

A woman who lived in the same Chicago boarding house as Sandra Kolalou said the 36-year-old cornered her in a stairwell, then knocked her to the ground and began trying to strangle her.

The woman claimed that Kolalou tried to push an inhaler down her throat and sang, “I’m a doctor, I can kill you.” I’m a doctor, I can help you,” during the altercation, according to WKRG.

Kolalou was arrested last week for the alleged murder of that guest house owner, 69-year-old Frances Walker, who was in the process of evicting her over complaints of fearful behavior from neighbors.

Kolalou is said to have dismembered Walker’s body with a butcher’s knife and kept her remains in a freezer. She is also suspected of killing Walker’s dog. She was charged with first degree murder and concealment of a murder.

Frances Walker, 69, alleged to have killed and dismembered Sandra Kolalou with a butcher knife

The house where Kolalou allegedly killed and dismembered Walker with a butcher knife

Kolalou’s neighbor chose not to be named as she described her harrowing encounter last January.

“She sat on top of me, she put her hand on my nose, squeezed it,” the woman told WKRG. “Put her other hand over my mouth, shut it. Tried to kill me.’

The woman suffers from asthma and had just pulled out her inhaler before meeting Kolalou, who was trying to push the device into her mouth.

She said she managed to bite Kolalou’s hand and get away. “I had one last breath and bit what I thought was her hand.

“What I ended up biting was her finger,” she said, describing how she could then call for help.

‘[Officers] tried to get her off the floor, tried to take her. Which they eventually did and took her to a psychiatric hospital.’

After that incident, Kolalou was charged with assault, but was acquitted in the summer, according to WKRG.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, was arrested last winter after a neighbor said she attacked her in a stairwell

Kolalou was evicted because other tenants had complained that they were afraid of her

Kolalou was arrested on Monday after neighbors called police to report that they had heard screams at the guest house and no one had been able to make contact for hours.

When officers arrived at the house, they saw Kolalou getting into a tow truck she had rented. When officers asked to speak to her, she declined to say she knew her rights.

Kolalou ordered the tow truck driver to take her to the nearby beach, where she dumped a large plastic bag in a garbage can.

She then tried to pay the driver with a card from Walker, and when the driver refused, she became furious and tried to attack him with a pocket knife.

Kolalou was arrested after the altercation and the officer found bloody rags in the trash can on the beach.

They then found Walker’s body put in a freezer.

According to police, Walker had tried to evict Kolalou this weekend after several tenants expressed fear of her.