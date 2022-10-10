Chicago scientists are testing an unhackable quantum internet in their basement closet

Researchers in Chicago are testing an ‘unhackable’ quantum internet in their university basement, which could one day form the basis of a new internet.

Currently, computers send information between each other as electronic or optical pulses that represent either a zero or a one.

But in quantum technology, scientists use photons—particles of light—to transmit information that can contain a combination of zeros and ones.

The method is unhackable because the particles corrupt when intercepted, prompting interest from banks and healthcare companies.

Even so, scientists still need to find a way to send them over long distances, because tiny impurities in the cables also cause them to throw away information.

In Chicago, researchers are now working on a machine that can be placed at various points along the cables and read and transmit the information they carry to increase the distance traveled.

The US, China and the EU are all in a race to become the first nations to use quantum computers.

The above shows the built-in quantum computer LL211A at the University of Chicago. It fires quantum particles to laboratories on the outskirts of the city to test the new system

Dr. David Awschalom, a molecular engineering expert, and his team at the University of Chicago are working on devices that can ‘boost’ the transfer of the particles. On the right is a research station at their laboratory

Shown above is some of the machinery at the laboratory. One of the units (left) that makes a honking sound has had the face of Thomas the Tank Engine stuck to it

Researchers at the University of Chicago have built their quantum computer in a three-foot-wide university basement cabinet called the LL211A, Washington Post reports.

It looks like a place where brooms would be stored if it weren’t for all the wires and hard drives piled high inside.

The quantum computer in the cabinet has then been connected to other quantum machines at Argonne National Laboratory and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory up to 60 miles away.

In tests, photons loaded with information are fired through cables to the Argonne laboratory with encryption keys.

At the other end, the data is extracted to determine whether all the information has been transferred without modification.

But the researchers struggle to make the system work, where photons constantly change as they pass through glaze impurities in the cables.

Dr. David Awschalom, a molecular engineering expert, and his team at the University of Chicago are currently working on a way around this.

They are looking at building machines to connect at various points along the cables that can decode and re-encode photon particles, stretching the distance they can travel before being destroyed.

The Argonne lab is also working on a method where synthetic diamonds can help increase the distance the particles travel.

However, there has yet to be a breakthrough, although the researchers remain hopeful.

Dr. Steven Girvin, a physicist at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, said there remain “huge technical difficulties” to overcome.

“But you could argue that this could become as important as the technological revolution of the 20th century that gave us the laser and the transistor and the atomic clock and therefore GPS and the Internet,” he added.

The Chicago lab is overflowing with cables and expensive laser firing machines as scientists continue their research.

A device that makes a chugging sound, like Thomas the Tank Engine, has also been plastered with an image of the children’s favorite face.

Other research is underway in Boston, New York, Maryland and Arizona. Scientists hope to one day connect the laboratories in a first ‘mini-quantum’ network.

Research is also underway in the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and China – making it possible to make the early network international.

It is still unclear whether the new technology can beat classic computers.

At the heart of modern computing is binary code, which has served for decades.

This breaks information into small parts, or ‘bits’, which are then fired through cables to their destination as a zero or one.

But quantum computers use ‘qubits’ which can make the value zero, one or even both simultaneously.

Google, IBM and Intel are among companies competing to achieve this.