Chicago saw biggest rent rises in September – 23.9%, with Boston and New York close behind

Chicago saw housing rents soar in September, rising a whopping 23.9 percent in the crime-ridden city, while tech hubs like Boston and New York, where workers fled the pandemic track

Conversely, cities in the solar belt where pandemic migrants fled saw significantly lower rent increases last month, with cities like Orlando, San Diego and Dallas posting eight percent increases.

Despite recent moderation, median rents in some solar-belt cities are still remarkably higher than before the pandemic, with Miami figures showing a 51.8 percent increase from September, Tampa a 40.9 percent increase and Memphis an increase of 37.5 percent.

The latest figures released in Realtor.com’s September report showed that average rents across the country rose 7.8 percent last month and remained as much as 25 percent higher than pre-pandemic rents.

The 10 cities with the highest median rent increases last month were Chicago at 23.9 percent, Boston at 19.9 percent, New York at 18.2 percent, Providence at 16.7 percent, Oklahoma City at 13.8 percent, Miami at 13.2 percent, Kansas City at 11.2 percent, San Jose at 10.7 percent, Cleveland at 9.8 percent and Hartford at 9.6 percent.

Four major markets across the country saw a drop in median rents last month: Riverside, California, fell 1 percent, Tampa fell 0.3 percent, Las Vegas fell 0.2 percent and Sacramento fell 0.1 percent .

In addition to the cities where rents fell, the cities with 10 slowest rent increases were Phoenix 0.2 percent, New Orleans 1.5 percent, Atlanta 2.4 percent, Minneapolis 3.6 percent, Jacksonville 4 percent, Denver at 4.1 percent, Virginia Beach at 4.3 percent, Baltimore and Seattle at 4.7 percent and Houston at 5.7 percent.

Half of the 10 cities that saw the highest rent increases in September were in the bottom 55 of a recent survey of the safety of 182 U.S. cities. They were New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Cleveland and Oklahoma City.

That survey was compiled by WalletHub, which assessed cities against 42 safety metrics — broadly covering crime rates, natural disasters like wildfires, Covid-19 vaccination rates, and economic indicators like unemployment and homelessness, and even numbers of uninsured drivers on the roads.

It found that Columbia, Maryland, was the safest city in America, and that St. Louis, Missouri, was the most dangerous.

Realtor.com reported the nationwide total median rent in September as $1,759. Studio apartments went for $1,483, single beds for $1,647 and two beds for $1,941.

Despite the still high numbers, the report showed that rents cooled as the national median rent peaked in July at $2,032 – 14 percent higher than last year – according to Bloomberg.

Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale warned against announcing a market cooling until consistent numbers show, but said September’s report could finally be the evidence needed to make that confirmation.

“After more than a year of double-digit annual rent increases and nearly as many months of record high rents, it’s especially important to see consistency before confirming a major shift such as the recent cooling of the rental market,” Hale said in a statement. “But the September data provides proof of that, as national rents continued to retreat from their last record high of just two months ago.”

Hale said that while she expected rent increases to continue to climb slowly, she did not expect the pace to return to pre-pandemic levels for another year.

“However, rents are unlikely to return to a more normal pre-corona crisis growth rate for at least another year, as available rental inventory begins to reflect the recent uptick in multi-family new construction,” she said.

Despite tea leaf slowing, the massive spikes of the pre-pandemic market continue to punish tenants.

“Wages haven’t kept up with that. Renters feel really pressured,” said Ryan Coon, vice president of rentals at Realtor.com.

That pressure is largely forcing tenants to linger in their current homes.

‘Tenants stay put, they are less mobile,’ says Coon.

This is because the average interest rate on US home loans has reached its highest level since 2006, as the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes to fight inflation continue to raise borrowing costs for home buyers.

Rising rent costs have also been a major driver of US inflation.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.81 percent for the week ending Oct. 7, the eighth consecutive weekly increase, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said Wednesday.

Higher financing costs have led to a decline in the sales volume of homes. The MBA’s purchase index, which measures new mortgages to buy a home, fell 2 percent from the previous week and 39 percent from a year ago.

Mortgage rates have more than doubled since the start of the year as the Fed follows an aggressive path of rate hikes to curb stubbornly high inflation.

The Fed’s actions, designed to cool the economy enough to contain rising prices, have weighed heavily on the rate-sensitive housing sector, as expectations of a Fed tightening have led to a rise in government bond yields.

Reports suggest US housing market is cooling in post-pandemic era, with greatest concentration in California and Florida

Expensive western locations that had seen their prices rise since the pandemic, such as San Diego and San Jose, helped round out the top 20 fastest-cooling cities, based on annual price changes from February to August 2022

Mortgage rates are closely following the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which has flirted with 4 percent in recent weeks.

The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of all mortgage applications, including purchases and refinancing, fell 2 percent from a week earlier and is down about 69 percent from last year.

The MBA’s refinancing index fell 1.8 percent last week and is down 86 percent from a year ago as higher rates stifle demand for mortgage refinancing.

“Application volumes for both refinancing and home purchases declined and are further below last year’s record levels,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s Senior Vice President and Chief Economist.

“The news that job and wage growth continued in September is positive for the housing market as higher incomes support housing demand,” he added.

“However, it also pushed out the possibility of the Federal Reserve’s potential near-term pivot on its plans for additional rate hikes.”