Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer will be leaving the hit NBC series during the 10th season

With just weeks before the return of NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med – one of the stars is going to be exciting.

Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead on the hit series will be leaving the show sometime in its upcoming 10th season, via Variety.

He has appeared in all 187 episodes of the hit series to date, and his departure is set to take place sometime this fall.

Exit: With just weeks away from the return of NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ shows – Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med – one of the stars will be exciting

Jesse Leaves: Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead on the hit series will be leaving the show sometime in its upcoming 10th season, via Variety

Soffer, 38, made his debut as Jay Halstead in the season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, appearing in seven episodes that season before its first spin-off, Chicago PD was green-lighted.

He is one of only four cast members to appear in each episode, along with Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), and Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess).

“I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support over the past 10 years and would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan , NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew,” he said in a statement Monday.

Cast: Soffer, 38, made his debut as Jay Halstead in the season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, appearing in seven episodes that season before the first spin-off, Chicago PD was given the green light

Cast: He is one of only four cast members to appear in each episode, along with Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Patrick John Flueger (Adam Ruzek), and Marina Squerciati (center left, Kim Burgess)

To create this hourly drama week after week has been a labor of love from everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead,” he added.

The actor also shared the Variety link on Twitter, adding in a quote retweet: “This is sad but true. I just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You are why we do it! It’s been an honor. I love you all.’

While Halstead has always been at the center of the show, he has risen to the right hand of Sergeant Hank Voight (Beghe) and has also tied the knot with et. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos).

Proud: “Making this hourly drama week after week has been a labor of love from everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead,” he added

Tweet: The actor also shared the Variety link on Twitter, adding in a quote retweet, “This is sad but true. I just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You are why we do it! It’s been an honor. I love you all’

No details have been disclosed at this time as to how his character will be written off from the show.

The One Chicago universe – all shot on location in Chicago – is known for its crossover episodes, with Soffer’s Halstead also appearing in 28 episodes of Chicago Med and 18 episodes of Chicago Fire.

His character even switched to another popular NBC series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, during two episodes in 2014 and 2015.

No Details: No details have been revealed at this time as to how his character will be written off from the show

Crossover: His character even crossed over to another popular NBC series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, during two episodes in 2014 and 2015

Soffer began his acting career at age six in a Kix cereal commercial and made his feature film debut at age eight in the 1993 film Matinee.

He also played Bobby Brady in 1995’s The Brady Bunch Movie and 1996’s A Very Brady Sequel.

He also played Will Munson in nearly 500 episodes of the soap opera As the World Turns from 2004 to 2010 and starred in The Mob Doctor.

Season 10 of Chicago PD kicks off on Wednesday, September 21 at 10pm ET, preceded by Chicago Med at 8pm and Chicago Fire at 9pm.

Acting: Soffer began his acting career at age six in a Kix cereal commercial and made his feature film debut at age eight in the 1993 film Matinee.