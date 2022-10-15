Chicago officer with ties to Proud Boys is suspended

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer with ties to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, has been suspended for 120 days but will not be fired, the city’s watchdog has announced.

In its latest quarterly report, the inspector general’s office said a lengthy internal police investigation had been resolved through a “mediation agreement” in which the officer agreed not to contest the charges against him. reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

The officer is not named in the report, but in previous articles in the newspaper, Officer Robert Bakker has admitted to participating in Proud Boys group chats, and police confirmed that Bakker was indeed the subject of the investigation.

The investigation into a connection between Bakker and the Proud Boys was first reported two years ago. Since then, the group labeled as extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center has been at the center of a criminal investigation into the siege to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. A former leader and other members of the group are now on trial in federal court in Washington, DC

Bakker, who was also under investigation for not telling police he was under FBI investigation, could not be reached for comment. Police declined to comment.

The Inspector General’s Office determined that a police investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau found that Bakker made “a contradictory statement” about his participation in a Proud Boys chat group and lied about attending a Proud Boys sponsored barbecue, the newspaper reported.

Bakker confirmed to the newspaper after being contacted for a article about him in 2020 that he posted on the Proud Boys Telegram channel, but claimed he was never a member of the group.

