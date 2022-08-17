Chicago mother, 34, will have BOTH her legs amputated after her feet were severed by yacht 

A Chicago mother of two is scheduled to have both her legs amputated after she was sucked under a 37-foot yacht and her feet were severed by the boat’s propellers.

Lana Batochir, 34, and her husband were reuniting with their friends on a popular Lake Michigan boating area known as Playpen Saturday afternoon when the eight-person inflatable raft they were on was pulled under a reversing yacht.

Authorities say the boat’s captain tried to anchor when the crane malfunctioned, according to CBS Chicago.

He then started using evasive maneuvers to solve the problem, the Chicago Tribune reports, and when he attempted to reverse the yacht, known as La AquaVida, it reversed over Batochir’s raft.

The mother of two was on the raft connected to a boat on Saturday afternoon when “a reckless boat driver backed full throttle into our inflatable raft and destroyed everything in its way,” Batochir said.

“Everything went so fast,” she wrote. “We were all under his boat in seconds. The propeller of the boat struck me and left me in unimaginable pain. I thought I was dying.’

‘I started to drown, I couldn’t swim. As soon as I got my head above water, I saw my husband’s eyes in the distance looking for me in panic. I would never forget his face of pain. We connected eyes, but I couldn’t stay up, I really started to drown. I felt like an object floating down, I knew I was going to die.’

Fortunately, Batochir’s husband came to her rescue, pulled her out of the water and saved her life.

Another woman on the raft, who was not named, suffered cuts to her hands.

Both she and Batochir were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the aftermath, where Batochir will undergo amputations on both her legs and prosthetics.

Since then she has a GoFundMe to help her pay for medical expenses and rehabilitation she will need after surgery, as she is an immigrant from Mongolia and has no medical insurance in the United States.

“Unfortunately, I am one of the many people who do not have health insurance in this country. I get the best care in one of the best hospitals. Although, I am told by my doctors that I will be staying here for a while,” Batochir wrote.

After her husband came to her rescue, Art Pachnik and Raul Echevarria of the Chicago Police Marine Unit boated to the crime scene, where they found a victim hanging halfway from the ship with “excessive bleeding” and Batochir at the stern of the ship.

She was unconscious at the time, CBS reports, and officers at the scene had to throw her over their shoulders to get her into their boat and deliver her to paramedics.

They placed turnstiles on both victims as they sent them to Navy Pier.

Soon, Batochir wrote in her GoFundMe, she regained consciousness and in that moment “realized that both my legs were gone.”

“It still feels like a nightmare,” Batochir wrote.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance, love music and enjoy life itself with the family. My life has been totally changed by an unfortunate tragedy.’

The GoFundMe has now raised nearly $69,000 towards her medical expenses.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the US Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Unit, Chicago Investigating Office and Criminal Investigative Service are now investigating the incident.

Authorities say the incident took place in an area of ​​the lake known as the Playpen, where boaters like to drink and use drugs.

Authorities say they don’t believe the yacht’s pilot was intoxicated at the time, but now his driver’s license is in danger of being suspended

Saturday’s incident took place at a popular Chicago boating area known as the Playpen, where boaters can tie their ships together to create large fleets while they all drink.

“It’s a social experience where boaters like to meet other boaters, and parties like to meet other partygoers,” Councilor Brian Hopkins II told the Tribune, “that’s really the appeal of the Playpen.”

He explained that boaters enjoy the area because of the cushioning effect the breaking walls have on the waves, making the water calmer.

But, he said, with all the partying, especially on weekends in the summer, “accidental accidents and incidents” happen “far more often than we’d like to see” due to excessive drinking, recreational drug use and overcrowding if the area has no maximum capacity.

“If you do it responsibly, it can be fun,” Hopkins said. “But then again, there are too many people who don’t have secure corporate credentials.”

They say they think it was an accident and that the captain was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Still, the Coast Guard has asked all passengers aboard La AquaVida to come forward and share what they saw.

Officials will begin questioning the witnesses on Wednesday, and if they discover that the La AquaVida captain was negligent in the incident, he could lose his license.

Meanwhile, no charges have been filed against the captain, who has not been named.

Batochir said the tragedy would not break her. “I’ll be fine, but for now I need your help and support to get me back on my feet. Literal!’