Chicago Marathon introduces non-binary option for Sunday’s race

Sunday’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon will host a non-binary runner category for the first time in the race’s history.

The new option was announced earlier this year by race officials and garnered both love and hate from runners around the world.

Some were excited about the idea of ​​a non-binary category, but disappointed by the quiet rollout.

Supporters of the option also expressed dismay at the lack of prizes, ribbons or an ‘elite’ division for non-binary runners.

40,000 people are expected to flock to Chicago this weekend for the world famous Bank of America Chicago Marathon, one of the largest races of its kind in the world

The non-binary flag represents a reported five percent of young adult Americans, according to research by Pew

Racers will run 16.2 miles through The Windy City on Sunday in one of the biggest races in the world

Cal Calamia, a runner competing in the new division at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon this year, spoke Chicago Sun Times about their mixed feelings.

‘It’s really exciting. It feels really good to choose non-binary in my hometown race,’ said Calamia, who does not identify as either male or female and uses the pronoun de.

The runner said things changed after they realized the category does not include any of the accolades given to the men’s and women’s divisions.

“Personally, it feels hurtful because it feels performative, or brushed under the rug because it’s really a big deal,” Calamia said.

Cal Calamia, a racer registered in the non-binary division, said they are happy with the addition of the category but disappointed by the lack of publicity surrounding the move

“As a trans athlete, it’s a hard thing to show up and sign up for these races because there’s usually no space,” Calamia said.

The move has also been criticized by LGBTQ+ advocates.

Activists pushing for non-binary inclusion say the decision not to issue statements or press releases regarding the new category is counterproductive to adding the category.

“What makes it easier is when big organizations with a lot of power say, ‘We’re adding this category and we’re proud of it and we’re doing whatever it takes to celebrate these runners who are now being invited to our event,’ the runner told The Chicago Sun Times.

Calamia is one of less than 100 runners registered in the non-binary category for the race

Calamia said they believe the best thing Chicago Marathon organizers could have done was share the news more publicly so more non-binary and trans runners would feel welcome

Another runner, currently taking medication for transitioning from male to female, said she didn’t know about the possibility and was hurt that she found out so late.

Gorden-Song ran the Chicago Marathon last year, but said she felt uncomfortable running this year amid the transition.

“This year would have been perfect for me to participate in the non-binary category,” Jessica Gorden-Song said. ‘Having no races to enter really took a mental toll on me this year.’

Race organizers released the following statement to the Chicago Sun Times regarding the non-binary category and backlash:

“While we are pleased to introduce the non-binary division, we recognize the opportunity for continued dialogue, learning and progress with our event. Discussions are ongoing with non-binary participants and leaders within our sport to work together towards our goals about creating more inclusive event experiences.’

A representative for the race also told the news outlet that non-binary runners are eligible to win age group awards.

The Chicago Marathon is one of the six major marathons recognized worldwide. Four of the six have added a non-binary category for the 2022 or 2023 races

DailyMail.com reached out to event officials for further comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

Jake Fedorowski, a non-binary runner and advocate, said the opportunity is important for non-binary and trans runners.

“When runners show up for a race, there’s so much going through their heads: ‘How am I feeling today?’ How am I in tune with my body?’ They go through this whole checklist in their brain like any athlete does,” Fedorowski said.

The non-binary runner was brought in as a consultant to help navigate the new division of runners.

‘But for those who exist between gender binary male and female, they have an extra part of that checklist. They’re thinking, ‘Will I be misgendered today? Will I feel safe? Will there be a restroom for me?'” Fedorowski said. “My goal is to advocate for these people so that these events can create more inclusive spaces … so that they can show up to these events and not worry about those things.”

Federowski hopes that pressure will continue to grow against the major athletic groups now that four of the six World Major Marathons have added non-binary divisions.

‘If we can really build a division of non-binary athletes, it gives us the power to go to the governing bodies and say, “Hey, it’s time for change.”

About 40,000 runners are expected to descend on the Windy City for the Oct. 9 race.

The Chicago Marathon is considered to be the fifth largest marathon in the world

Of the massive crop expected to ride this weekend, less than 100 people are registered as non-binary.

The number represents .00175 percent of all total runners in the race.

The marathon has a huge reputation for being one of the most exciting and breathtaking – literally and figuratively – in the world.

According to Medium.comThe Bank of America Chicago Marathon is the fifth largest marathon by number of participants in the world.

The race falls just behind Boston, London, New York City and Berlin, respectively.

More than 169,000 runners submitted applications for the race in 2014.

Only 37,000 applicants were accepted.

‘The marathon is a favorite of many runners because of its fast and flat course, which makes it ideal for recording personal best times. Four marathon world records have been broken so far on the Chicago marathon course, says Medium.com.

The New York City Marathon, London Marathon, Boston Marathon and Chicago Marathon have all now added a non-binary category to their races

Four of the six major world marathons have added a non-binary category to their roster for either the 2022 or 2023 races. The BMW Berlin Marathon and the Tokyo Marathon are the two remaining races to add to the opportunity.

According to Pew Researchabout five percent of young American adults identified as transgender or non-binary in research conducted in June 2022.

That Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law also found that 1.2 million people in the US identify as non-binary.