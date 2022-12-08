Chicago man who murdered family had been banned from home – but judge ‘reluctantly’ LIFTED order

The Chicago man who murdered his mother, wife and two young daughters was legally expelled from the family home for his dangerous behavior, but was only allowed back into the house at his wife’s request a month before the tragic massacre.

Andrei Kisliak, 39, was barred from returning to his family’s multimillion-dollar home in the Chicago suburbs last September after a spate of erratic behavior, including heavy drug use in the home, blaring loud music all night, bringing prostitutes home, and threatening his to murder and disfigure a woman.

The ban was part of a protection order that his wife, Vera Kisliak, had requested and received, which also banned Mr. Kisliak from seeing his children while the couple went through acrimonious divorce proceedings.

But on November 1, the parents jointly asked the court to overturn that order because Ms Kisliak said she had agreed to let her husband move back into the house and see their children.

Judge Marnie Slavin agreed to lift the ban, but added a handwritten note to the court order saying she “strongly advises against it.”

On November 30, Mr. Kisliak, his mother Lilia Kisliak, 67, Ms. Slavin, 36, Vivian Kisliak, 6, and Amilia Kisliak, 4, were all found dead at the Buffalo Grove home of “violent injuries.” On Tuesday, police said evidence pointed to Mr Slavin stabbing the family and then killing himself with the knife.

According to court documents, the Kisliak family faced foreclosure on their home, valued at $1.05 million

Court documents showed that Mr Kisliak had been disruptive to his family since July.

During the divorce proceedings, Ms. Kisliak said her husband began abusing drugs, including smoking marijuana on a daily basis and using cocaine.

She also claimed that her husband followed her when she took their children to school, then stole her car and later threatened to both kill her and “disfigure her in a way that no one will recognize her.”

Ms Kisliak said that in August her husband would not give her keys to any of the family’s four cars while she tried to drive their children, and then refused to drive herself.

When she made alternative arrangements with a neighbor, he also followed them, “picking them up, cursing them and yelling at them to take the Uber,” the court records showed.

In September, Mr. Kisliak was instructed to give his wife the keys to one of their cars, but she said he left a broken key with her and the car broke down after she started it.

Buffalo Grove is a small town about 30 miles north of Chicago

Two weeks after that incident, Ms. Kisliak applied for the protection order against the husband. He became so enraged in court that Slavin sent him to jail for contempt.

Shortly afterwards, the protection order was granted.

But weeks later, on November 1, the couple changed their tune, saying they had agreed to let Mr. Kisliak back in the house.

Although Slavin agreed, her note to the order read: “The court strongly advised against this arrangement, but the parties wish to proceed in consultation.”

Police officers were first called to the family home in the suburban village, about 30 miles north of Chicago, around 11:10 a.m. last week to conduct a welfare check on a woman who had failed to show up for a scheduled service. .

Upon arrival, officers were “unable to make contact” with anyone in the home.

“Burglary was deemed necessary and a search was conducted,” the Buffalo Grove village announced Twitter. During the cleanup, the five deceased family members were found.

In At a press conference the next morning, Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds shared details of the case.

“Today is a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event,” the police chief said. said.

The final proceedings for the separation of the Kisliak took place less than 24 hours before their bodies were discovered.

A mortgage lender affiliated with the family had also opened a foreclosure case for the Acacia Terrace home on Nov. 9, stating that he had not received any payments since July 2020.

The first record of the Kisliak family living in the Buffalo Grove estate dates back to 2015, but neighbors said they believe the family moved in about four years ago.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot house is worth an estimated $1.05 million and has six beds and six bathrooms, according to Red Finn.

Neighborhood homes in the suburb range in price between $600,000 and over $1.3 million.