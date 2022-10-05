Chicago man found guilty in murder of 6 family members

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of first degree murder in the 2016 murder of six members of his family — including two young boys — at their home in Chicago in 2016.

The jury deliberated about a day before finding 28-year-old Diego Uribe Cruz guilty of all six first-degree murders of four adults and two children in their bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood on the southwest side of the city. With the conviction, Uribe Cruz faces a life sentence without parole, the Cook County Attorney’s Office said.

At trial, prosecutors alleged that Uribe Cruz shot his aunt, 32-year-old Maria Martinez, after he tried to rob her. before he fatally stabbed her sons, aged 10 and 13, and stabbed or beat to death other family members to make sure there were no witnesses. — the latest of which was her father, whom he stabbed after returning from a snack shop.

“These were wives, children, brothers, sisters, grandparents, cousins. They were a family,” Jason Fisher, an assistant state attorney, told the jury, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Evidence against him included DNA found under Maria Martinez’s fingernails and a small amount of blood that matched Uribe Cruz’s. Prosecutors also showed the jury a video in which Uribe Cruz confessed some details to Chicago police detectives.

Uribe Cruz’s former girlfriend, Japheth Ramos, also testified against him. Ramos, who was originally charged with murder, as well as Cruz, testified as part of a plea deal calling for her to plead guilty to armed robbery and agree to cooperate with authorities. According to the Tribune, she is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison.

She testified that when Uribe Cruz came to the house, he asked to talk to Maria Martinez upstairs. There he held her at gunpoint and shot her when she did not give him any money. When her brother, Noe Martinez, Jr., came up, Uribe Cruz hit him with the gun and put a knee on his neck as he lost consciousness.

She testified that when Martinez’s mother, 58-year-old Rosaura Martinez, came up, he pushed her down the stairs before stabbing her. Then, she testified, he forced Alexis Cruz, 10, and his 13-year-old brother, Leonardo Cruz, to search the house for valuables before stabbing them to death.

The last member of the family to die, prosecutors told the jury, was 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr., who was stabbed as he walked into the house.

