Chicago Fire’s crew is forced to stop filming after a gunman ‘fired several shots at people’

The team behind Chicago Fire had to stop shooting after a shooting happened not far from the show’s production area on Wednesday.

According to CWBChicagoThe drama series’ cast and crew were working at AA Rayner and Son’s Funeral Home on the west side of town when a gunman began firing from an angle opposite the set.

The attacker “fired several shots at people” before jumping into a black SUV and fleeing down an alley. The media reported that it was not immediately clear who the shooter was shooting at.

A fire also broke out in the neighborhood which caused confusion as the real firefighters wore the same uniforms as the actors who played firefighters on Chicago Fire.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman later confirmed that an armed gunman “shot a group of people standing in block 5900 of West Madison.”

A source described as being from the film industry spoke to the media and recalled that the shooting was “mid-take”.

They added that “no one was injured on set, but a bullet bounced off some equipment.”

The program’s cast and crew went into security protocol immediately after the incident.

Although Chicago police had supplied at least six marked cars to the production team in an effort to bolster their safety, the source said the shooting “happened right in front of them.”

According to the media, the incident is being actively investigated by the police.

although People reported that the program would resume on Thursday, Variety reported that there was no set date for the show’s cast and crew to return to set.

The shooting wasn’t the only incident near the show’s set on Wednesday, as a fire broke out not far from where the program was shot.

According to Fox newsthe series’ cast had been practicing putting out a fire when another fire broke out down the street from the show’s production space.

One of the undertakers at AA Rayner and Son’s Funeral Home, Charles Childs Jr, spoke to the media and said there was a lot of confusion about the costumed actors working on real fires.

He stated, “While the Chicago Fire Department responded, the Chicago Fire television stars and crew were only one block away, so people saw the actors and wanted to know why they weren’t responding to the real fire.”

Childs added that “While all this was going on, some idiot was using a firearm and shooting people. We don’t know who the target was. We don’t know who the attacker was.’

The undertaker, who stated that there were about 70 people in the vicinity of the set, further noted that the day’s events were of unprecedented magnitude.

“It was chaotic because all these activities were happening at the same time… it was one of those days. You couldn’t have written this in a novel,” he said.

Childs concluded by saying, “We’re all thankful no one got hurt here.”

Chicago Fire was created by Dick Wolf and debuted on NBC in 2012.

The program follows the personal and professional lives of several firefighters who live and work in the Windy City.

The show features artists such as Jesse Spencer, Monica Raymund and Kara Killmer, among others.

The upcoming eleventh season of the series is currently premiering on September 21.