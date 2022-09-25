Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina is relishing the ‘pressure’ of the Premier League at Chelsea

The Chicago Fire have already been eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs. With that being the case, can anyone blame keeper Gaga Slonina for already looking forward to his leap across the pond?

Having already agreed to a move to Chelsea that will take place when the season ends, Slonina will leave his home state of Illinois for a bigger and tougher league.

The Blues spent a reported $15 million to bring the goalkeeper to London in one of the most expensive moves for an MLS academy product ever.

Slonina will join Chelsea in January 2023, but to hear it from him, it can’t come soon enough. The London-based club reportedly beat out Real Madrid for his signature.

“I’m super excited to just be in that environment and see what it’s like in the Premier League,” Slonina said on an episode of The Call Up Podcast.

‘How does the coach behave when we win, when we lose, what does the dressing room look like? Just that pressure, I can’t wait to be in there and be in that environment because I think you’re going to learn from every single person there.’

Slonina set the record for the youngest player to start an MLS game at 17 years and 81 days old. He kept 16 clean sheets in 43 games for the Fire and was named to MLS’s 22 under 22 list for this year.

His willingness to move to Chelsea all stemmed from the vision presented to him by members of the club’s development staff. That staff worked under Thomas Tuchel before he was sacked earlier this month. In his place comes Graham Potter, who Slonina is also excited to work with.

‘The way they showed me and introduced me while I was talking to them was something I really liked,’ said Slonina

‘They really focused on a player’s development and making sure they see the right things, play games and get minutes. Because of course it is super important for a young goalkeeper.

‘You can train a lot, but you still have to see the playing minutes and everything. I was drawn to the fans, to the place where it is. And it’s Chelsea, so it was a no-brainer.

Despite his enthusiasm to play for the Blues, he is most likely to be out on loan – with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of him.