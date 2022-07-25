Chicago family creates sanctuaries for monarch butterflies, identified by global group as an endangered species

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



More than a dozen images of butterflies adorn the front of Claudia Galeno-Sanchez’s home in the Pilsen district. There are monarch butterflies spreading their wings and many other colorful butterflies scattered among them. The small house stands out from the tall buildings on the block.

It is full of milkweed plants and other flowers that have contributed to raising monarchs for nearly five years. Galeno-Sanchez and her husband and two children decided to create a butterfly sanctuary after learning they could help raise and conserve the city’s beloved species.

Although Galeno-Sanchez knew monarch butterflies were in danger, she began to sob when she learned that the International Union for Conservation of Nature has added the migrating monarch to its “red list” of endangered species and categorized it as “endangered” — two steps from extinct.

“They remind me of my childhood,” she said in a broken voice. “It pains me that my children are not allowed to see and experience their beauty. They are like a miracle.”

Each year, flocks of the iconic monarch butterfly move north after wintering in the mountains of central Mexico. They then travel to southern Canada before returning to Mexico at the end of the summer.

According to the group, the insect’s population in North America has decreased by 22% to 72% in 10 years, depending on the measurement method. But despite the sharp decline over the past decade, the United States has not listed the butterflies under the Endangered Species Act.

“We have to do what we can to conserve the butterflies,” said Galeno-Sanchez. The native of Puebla, Mexico, grew up around the majestic black-orange insect. For her, the butterflies represent the beauty of migration and family.

Helping raise awareness of how other families in the Chicago area can also help save the monarchs has become a priority in Galeno-Sanchez’s life. What started as a family project grew into a solid group led by women in the community that educates and encourages others to create butterfly gardens in their homes by conducting informative workshops about the insects and giving away milkweed – a plant on which the caterpillars depend. to be.

She named the group Women for Green Spaces, and since its inception in 2021, Galeno-Sanchez has been working with several other butterfly enthusiasts and organizations in the area to create gardens for the benefit of pollinators. This summer, the group created a crown garden at the Orozco Community Academy and another at the Whittier Dual Language School.

With the news that the butterfly is now endangered, she said she is determined to expand their work by partnering with Chicago Public Schools to use their spaces to plant milkweed and create butterfly gardens in the city.

The group was solidified as a branch of the Working Family Solidarity, an organization that works with working-class communities to encourage policy change for fair work environments.

“It’s one of our biggest projects: fighting for equitable development where all families in all neighborhoods have access to green spaces, including the proliferation of ‘mariposarios’ – butterfly sanctuaries – to help save one of our most important pollinators,” he said. the Executive Director, Leone Jose Bicchieri.

The group receives funding to host workshops and other activities from Enrique E. Figueroa’s Gente Chicana/SOYmos Chicanos Art Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. And some of their key partners are the Field Museum and the Chicago Botanic Garden. The two donate the plants that Galeno-Sanchez then hands out to those who visit their sanctuary or when the group hosts workshops.

Abigail Derby-Lewis, the director of the conservation tools program at the Field Museum, said the work the Galeno-Sanchez family is doing to create a habit for monarchs and other pollinators to grow is reflective of the work that people all over Mexico, the United States, and Canada have done since learning of the danger of the monarchs.

“People have such a deep love for this species and there’s a lot going on in the ground that needs to be continued,” Derby-Lewis said.

The Field Museum has also provided Galeano with educational resources and connected the group with a wider network to make connections for the preservation of monarchs.

Derby-Lewis said the recent report from the IUCN underscores and exalts the work that needs to be done to save the monarchs.

In 2015, Derby-Lewis led a project of the museum which concluded that “the collective impact of many of these small actions of placing milkweed and native flowers and creating these pollinator habitats in these various metropolitan landscapes – such as graveyards, schoolyards, parks and parkways and boulevards — all those things really add up for monarchs and other pollinators.”

Galeno-Sanchez said monarchs are dear to her because she can identify with the butterfly as they migrate long distances across countries.

“Just like I did, coming from Mexico. And like so many other Mexicans here,’ she said. “But the frost can cross borders more easily than we can.”

