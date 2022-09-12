Chicago drivers are rescued from submerged cars and homes are evacuated, five inches of rain falls

<!–

Chicago drivers had to be rescued from their cars on Sunday after flash floods swept the Windy City in what was the largest city in two years.

Hours earlier, the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for a portion of northeastern Illinois, including the northern Chicago metro area.

The heavy rains came down quickly, flooding overpasses, stranded cars, and pouring water into people’s basements.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed several cars partially submerged under underpasses and plumes of water shooting up from sidewalks after sewer pipes burst due to the deluge that saw them fall down to three inches in a matter of hours.

In Lincoln Square, a nursing home had to evacuate its residents after the first floor was flooded during the torrential rains.

Rain fell rapidly in the Chicago area on Sunday, overwhelming sewers leading to pipes bursting

Roads in the Windy City were completely flooded by the downpour that saw water fill the streets

The residents of the house were temporarily relocated because of the flooding. Other people in the area said that up to four inches of rainwater flooded their basements.

Chicago’s famous Lake Shore Drive was briefly shut down along with a section of the Eisenhower Expressway that remained closed for hours,

The Chicago Bears resumed a scheduled soccer game with the San Francisco 49ers at noon local time, posting videos of the team warming up in pouring rain on a soggy field.

Even after the heaviest rain ended around 11 a.m., the NWS warned roads would remain submerged until the water had time to retreat.

“It just rained. Then I thought, oh, this isn’t right,’ John Carruthers said to NBC5. “Luckily I got it done before the end of the Bears game,” he joked.

Vehicles partially submerged in a swampy street on Sunday during flash flooding in Chicago, Illinois

“The sewer has done a really great job of recovering quickly. I did some more wet sucking and it was gone, leaving me with a lot of gross stuff to deal with. But it really worked.’

The city urged residents not to drive through standing water on streets, overpasses and low-lying areas.

Chicago’s north side was the hardest hit with up to 5 inches of rain in some areas.

One video showed water shooting from a pipe. In another part of town, cars parked in a pool of water were seen.

A number of motorists had completely misjudged how deep the water was when they tried to drive under viaducts

The rain was so heavy that it uprooted a huge tree, part of which landed on a house

Engineers took to the streets trying to unclog the drains

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change or the IPCC, predicts more extreme flooding for the Midwest.

Extreme downpours — “very local, very intense and difficult to predict” — have increased in recent years, according to the Chicago Water Resources Bureau.

Such rains can pour five inches per hour into a neighborhood, overwhelm local sewers, fill pipes and pump water into residents’ basements through private drains.

As a result, the city has begun installing water blockers on catchment basins that prevent sewers from overflowing but can exacerbate street flooding.

Prior to Sunday’s flooding, the most recent major event of comparable magnitude was in May 2020, when the first floor of the Willis Tower was flooded and the Chicago River overflowed.

The drains were unable to send water into the air when pipes burst

One driver could barely see through his windshield as the rain fell hard

Chicago Bears linebacker Sterling Weatherford appeared to swim on the field during the NFL football game on Sunday