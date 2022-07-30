Chicago Cubs manager David Ross caught on camera flipping double bird in defeat by San Francisco.

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has landed himself in hot water after being caught on camera giving the double middle finger to former Cub Joc Pederson during Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

“Yeah, he was just kidding,” Pederson said. ‘No. You won’t get me.’

Pederson spent time with the Cubs during the 2021 season before being traded to the Atlanta Braves during the season. During his time in Chicago, Pederson hit 11 HRs, 39 RBIs and a .230 BA.

Ross took it upon himself to immediately apologize for the double bird on Friday.

“I don’t want children to give the birds to anyone,” he said. “It’s not the way I want to represent this organization or myself or my family. Bad taste. Sorry it was on TV.’

In addition to being caught on TV, Ross also became an overnight sensation when the video went viral on Twitter.

San Francisco would win the game after scoring three runs in the third inning and another in the fourth to take a comfortable lead.

Chicago would attempt a late rally and score twice in the 7th to make it 4-2, but that would be the end of the Cubs’ attempt to come back.

Chicago was able to flip the scoreline to win the second game of the series 4-2. The teams will face each other again tonight in game three of the four game series.