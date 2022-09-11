Chicago creep tries to buy little girl off her mom before pulling her hair in plot to kidnap her

<!–

A creep was filmed trying to buy a little girl from her mother in Chicago, then tried to kidnap the youngster by pulling her hair after she was ignored.

The attack took place at 11:58 a.m. Thursday on West Fullerton Avenue and North Leclaire Avenue near Belmont Cragin in the city, according to Chicago police.

The stranger walks past the mother and her young daughter in broad daylight, the video shows, before returning and engaging in conversation with the woman.

Shortly afterwards, he bizarrely offered an unspecified amount to buy the child from her, according to a police report on Saturday.

The victim’s age is unclear and neither she nor her mother have been identified.

The parent refused and walked away from the man along with her daughter, whose hand she did not hold. Seconds later, the suspect tries to take the little girl from her mother by pulling her hair.

The mother, carrying a backpack, immediately grabbed her child in fear as the man continued to walk down the street, downplaying what had just happened.

Police have not disclosed the amount the suspect offered to the mother, but surveillance footage shows the man attempting to kidnap the little girl by pulling her hair shortly after the parent turned his back on her.

Stunned, the mother appears to exchange angrily words with the unknown suspect as he continues to walk away. Her daughter is anxiously behind her.

Police have described the man as a 20 to 25-year-old, of Hispanic descent, with bright red hair and a beard. In addition, he is 1.80 to 1.75 meters tall and reportedly weighs 150 to 160 pounds.

Camera images also show that the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt, a black baseball cap and red shorts at the time of the incident.

The kidnapping attempt happened just 16 days after a black man attempted to kidnap a girl on Aug. 25 outside the Cermak Fresh Market near West Rogers Park.

Prosecutors said Terran McKethan, 20, was charged with kidnapping a nine-year-old girl after trying to flee with her on foot in the north side of town.

He grabbed the minor at the entrance to the grocery store on North Damen Avenue and went about a block with her on the lamb before she bit his hand, causing McKethan to drop her.

The little girl is now safe, police said ABC 7 Chicago.

Crime in the Wind City is up a whopping 37 percent compared to last year as 39,826 criminal incidents were reported in 2022 versus 29,033 in 2021.

Theft has increased by 64 percent, while burglaries and robberies have also increased by 28 and 18 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the homicide rate in Chicago is down 15 percent, with 82 homicides less than last year (663 vs. 545). There have also been fewer shooting incidents, as there were 2,391 armed weapons incidents in 2021, compared to 2,391 so far in 2022.