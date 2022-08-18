Chicago cop charged with kneeling on Puerto Rican teen’s back in what’s called a ‘bias’ incident 

Chicago Police Sergeant Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery for inciting a teenager who he believed stole his son’s bike

A Chicago police sergeant was charged Thursday with misconduct and a heavy battery for kneeling on the back of a Puerto Rican teenager after he suspected the boy of stealing his son’s bicycle in an incident caught on camera.

Sergeant Michael Vitellaro, 49, surrendered to police in connection with the July 1 incident outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge, police said in the Chicago suburb.

The boy, Josh Nieves, was not injured in the incident, but his parents are calling the incident a biased crime.

“We see the bias of an off-duty cop who takes advantage of our brown Afro-haired boy, shorter in stature, and chooses to take the law into his own hands with physical violence,” his mother Nicole Nieves said. . WGN 9.

On the day in question, Vitellaro’s son’s bicycle had been stolen and the sergeant tracked him down to a Starbucks cafe where he watched it while waiting for the thief to return.

The incident started when the teen, who had one hand on his own bike, started moving another bike that was blocking his path. Then the officer confronted him about it, said Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer for the teen’s family.

The off-duty officer, who is dressed in shorts and a bright blue jacket in the footage, stopped Nieves by sticking his knee into the child’s back.

‘Get off him! Get off him!’ Nieves’ friends can be heard on the video as they gather around the cop.

The footage shows Nieves’ companions growing tired of the officer, who is told, ‘It’s my son’s bike! He stole it!’

“No, he didn’t!” one of the teens yelled back, as the officer continues to hold the outstretched boy with his hands behind his back.

Nieves’ companions then try to help their friend up from the officer’s grasp, trying to create space between the cop and the youngster.

The child, identified as Park Ridge eighth grade student Josh Nieves, is Puerto Rican. His parents say he was set apart from other kids in attendance because of his dark skin and curls

Josh Nieves, 14, pictured here with his family, is a three-sport athlete and straight A student

Parents Angel and Nicole Nieves, pictured here, say they plan to sue the incident, saying their son Josh, 14, was targeted because of his race

A scuffle ensues, with the police eventually releasing Nieves, while the boy’s friends try to defend him.

‘Get away from him! You can not do that!’ one of the teens can be heard in the footage helping their friend to his feet.

The images fade away as the group walks away from the cop, wrapping their arms around Nieves to protect him from the cop, as he continued to approach Nieves.

The teen is a straight A student, a three-sport athlete and involved in a youth ministry program, his parents said.

“At the moment my son is fine, but we are concerned about his mental well-being and also his emotional well-being,” said the boy’s father, Angel Nieves.

The sergeant’s attorney, James McKay, told the Chicago Sun-Times that his client saw the boy get on his son’s bike, giving him “reasonable belief” that he had stolen the bike.

Vitellaro filed a report with the Chicago Police Department, calling the incident an “off-duty arrest” and describing the boy as an “perpetrator.”

Romanucci said in July that the incident is “a clear case of racial profiling.”

“The off-duty officer is white and the boy was the only person of color in a group of teenagers,” the lawyer said.

The Nieves family promised to file a lawsuit regarding the incident, telling the Sun-Times that they “want to ensure that this officer no longer has the opportunity to abuse his power again.”

A Chicago police spokesman said Vitellaro was relieved of his police powers on Wednesday. He was charged and released on $25,000 bail. His next court date is September 8.

The Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability said last month it was investigating the officer’s actions.