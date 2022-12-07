Chicago car dealership worker, 18, crashes BMW into house on test-drive

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An 18-year-old car dealership employee ended his workday handcuffed after driving a white BMW into a house…while two passengers took a test drive.

Vladyslav Vityk, who works for WIN Auto Plaza, was taking the two customers for a spin in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst when he lost control of the powerful 2012 BMW X6 M.

As he was crossing a residential area, he rammed the car into the garage of Eric Bowgren’s house – while Bowgren was only a few feet away – causing significant damage.

The siding was ripped out, bricks and insulation flew around, and a tire flew off the car.

The crash happened just two days after a 16-year-old learner driver lost control of a BMW M5 in Yonkers and killed an experienced NY cop who had been retired for nine months.

The white BMW removed part of the garage and the bricks and insulation flew into the street

Neither Bowgren nor Vityk were injured, but both adult passengers were taken to Edward-Elmhurst Hospital with minor injuries.

“I was working in my office and I heard a big bang,” Bowgren said CBS news. “A corner of the house blew out, so I think someone lost control of the car and just drove through our house.”

Vityk, with cropped hair and wearing a black quilted jacket, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, disobeying a traffic controller, improper lane use and speeding for the conditions.

The wrecked BMW – which can go from zero to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h – was seized for investigation.

Vladyslav Vityk, the 18-year-old driver, was handcuffed and led away from the scene

The car landed just 10 feet away from the home office, where the owner was working

Just two days earlier, a 16-year-old learner driver in Yonkers – who had just gotten his driver’s license – lost control of a BMW M5 and crashed into an unmarked police car.

Sergeant Frank Gualdino, 53, a veteran officer nine months away from retirement, was killed in the crash.

The driver in that case, whose name cannot be released because he is a minor, was in critical condition with extensive blunt force injuries after the crash and was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.