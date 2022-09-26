Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields laments performance in close win over Texans

The Chicago Bears may have had their second win of the season on Sunday, but it was a day to forget for quarterback Justin Fields.

It was a rough start for the Ohio state sophomore starter. In the entire league, no other starter has thrown in fewer yards than Fields with 297. Of all the starters who have held their jobs for three games, the next closest QB is Carolina passer Baker Mayfield, who still has a barrier of more than 250 yards. has.

Fields has yet to generate more than 125 passing yards in one game this year and Sunday was no exception. Fields was fired five times and completed just eight passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The quarterback was self-critical after the game, admitting that he had some work to do before his next game.

“I just played — I don’t want to say the A word, but I played like garbage,” Fields told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “Actually, it just has to get better.”

‘I’m going to the movies tonight. I played terribly. Look what I could have done better and get better.’

Chicago has attempted just 45 passes this season, which is the fewest in the first three games of the season since the 1982 New England Patriots, according to NFL.com.

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus provided some cover for his young passerby and said the team should continue to support Fields.

“I think if you’re working on a new attack with a young quarterback, I think the people around him have to be solid,” Eberflus said. “So that’s important to us, which means the protection has to be good, the running has to be good, the defense has to be really good and special teams have to be great.

“What you’re doing is supporting that quarterback as he grows. And as he goes through this, there will be good and there will be things that he needs to improve, but that goes for the whole football team. The whole football team is like that.”

Fields put this show on after comments he made last week that angered Chicagoans across the city. When asked if Green Bay’s loss hurt more because it was a rivalry game, Bears fans desperately wanted to win, and his answer angered Chicago believers.

Later that week, he came back with his comments and said: ‘I was angry after the game… What I meant by that is I’m talking about work related to Sunday’s game, winning the game. I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they do in their personal lives.’

Throughout the season, Fields has thrown the fewest yards from a starter in three games