Chezzi Denyer shares sweet tribute and throwback photo as she celebrates 16 years with husband Grant

Chezzi Denyer is celebrating 16 years with her husband, Grant Denyer.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 42-year-old shared a sweet throwback photo from the early days of the couple’s relationship.

In the black and white photo, Grant, 44, and Chezzi showed off their youthful looks and era-appropriate hairstyles.

She also shared a recent photo of the beloved couple hugging each other closely.

“Sixteen years side by side,” Chezzi wrote in the caption. “He’s just so lucky.”

The podcaster added: ‘Swipe for a photo from when it all started. So long ago, now it’s black and white. Joke’.

The couple married in 2010 and also have two older daughters together; Sailor, 10, and Scout, six.

They also welcomed a third child last February, the girl Sunday, who is now one.

Over the years, Grant and Chezzi have faced many challenges in their marriage.

The former host of Family Feud has battled a much-discussed painkiller addiction in the past after breaking his back in a freak accident involving a monster truck in 2008.

The crash left Grant with a vertebra shattered into 11 pieces, and doctors feared he might never walk again.

Denyer previously spoke about his addiction to painkillers during a discussion with his camp mates about I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

He explained that he once pelted eggs at his wife Chezzi when he was hungry during his recovery.

“I decided to run and that was…when I went missing…” he told Abbie Chatfield, Alli Simpson and Toni Pearen.

‘Mate, I threw eggs at her [Chezzi] a night. I cracked it for some reason. I was hungry and in pain and confused and I just started throwing eggs at her.

“She doesn’t deserve this, but you just can’t stop.”

In 2014, Grant visited a wellness center in Thailand that specializes in treating PTSD and exhaustion.

The popular presenter made a remarkable recovery, returning triumphantly to TV screens and eventually winning a Golden Logie.