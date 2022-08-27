Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday’s hip dysplasia

Chezzi Denyer has revealed she believed she caused her daughter’s hip dysplasia on Sunday.

The 18-month-old had emergency surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery.

“I went into shock when the specialist explained that she needed to be put under general anesthesia as soon as possible and placed in a cast called a spica,” said Cheryl, 42. Body+Soul Magazine.

‘Because [her hip dysplasia] was diagnosed so late, that her hip had in fact continued to flutter in the wind. They wanted to act quickly. If we waited any longer, she would need a hip replacement,” she continued.

“I felt a lot of mother’s guilt. I wondered if I could have somehow caused the problem by wrapping her too tight.

‘Whether I should have pushed the doctors more to get answers. But I had trusted the system. Even though I knew something wasn’t right, I wanted to believe it was all right. But it wasn’t.”

In an Instagram post in late March, Grant Denyer’s wife shared a smiling photo of herself and the couple’s young daughter at a checkpoint.

‘Fortnight check-up – successful! Hip is still perfectly in place. We are very happy!’ she captioned the post.

On Sunday the cast rocks with her big beautiful smile. Back here in a month for the next procedure and new cast…’

Chezzi previously spoke about her daughter’s surgery in an emotional post on Instagram on March 16.

Chezzi’s husband Grant Denyer is pictured with Sunday

Hip dysplasia is when the socket does not completely cover the ball of the upper thigh, causing the hip to dislocate.

It’s something people are usually born with, and the surgery requires patients to recover in a cast, covering the legs from the ankles all the way to the navel, with a groin cut out for bathroom use.

“Big day for our little bubba Sunday… She just turned into a Spica Cast baby…,” Chezzi wrote on Instagram at the time.

She added: “We are very new to this whole experience, but are lucky that it has finally been picked up and now treated.

“It’s emotionally draining to see our little ones in need or in pain…and my heart goes out to every parent whose little loved one is in the hospital today or this week or this year. I am in awe of your strength. You’re just amazing.’

Meanwhile, Grant, 44, also spoke about his youngest daughter’s grueling procedure in a post on Instagram earlier this month.

‘Oh my poor little bubba! I’m so sorry to see you in this state. Sunday had a special procedure in hospital today to repair her severe hip dysplasia,” he wrote.

The surgery requires patients to recover in a cast, covering the legs from the ankles all the way to the navel, with a groin cut out for bathroom use

“The poor thing has to wear a half-body cast for the next 12 weeks, which will be so uncomfortable and immobilizing for her, but will be worth it in the end.”

He added: “Hold on, honey, you’ve already shown us how brave and smart you are. Love Daddy.’

In addition to Sunday, Grant and Chezzi are also parents to daughters Sailor (10) and Scout (6).