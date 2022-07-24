Chess robot breaks finger of seven-year-old boy during tournament in Russia

A chess-playing robot broke a child’s finger during a tournament in Russia last week, and the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The robot grabbed the seven-year-old boy’s finger because it was confused by his overly fast movements, Russian media reported, citing the president of the Moscow Chess Federation – who apparently blamed the child.

“The robot broke the child’s finger – this is, of course, bad,” Sergey Lazarev told the Russian news agency TASS, keeping his organization at a distance from the robot.

The incident took place during the Moscow Open on July 19. Lazarev said the federation had rented the robot for the event, which ran from July 13 to 21.

Lazarev said the machine had been rented for many previous events without incident, and said the boy moved a lot too quickly after making a move.

“The robot has been rented by us, it has stood for a long time in many places with specialists. Apparently the operators have overlooked it,” Lazarev said.

“The child made a move, and then we have to give the robot time to answer, but the boy rushed, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot.’

Video of the incident was published by the baza Telegram station, which said the boy’s name was Christopher. Baza said he was among the top 30 chess players in Moscow in the under-nine category.

According to the guardSergey Smagin, vice president of the Russian Chess Federation, went even further by blaming the boy.

“There are certain safety rules and the child has apparently broken them. When he made his move, he didn’t realize he had to wait first,” The Guardian quoted Smagin as saying. “This is an extremely rare case, the first I can remember.”

The footage shows the robot – which consists of a single mechanical arm with multiple joints and a ‘hand’ – standing in the middle of a table and surrounded by three different chessboards. It is AI that can reportedly play three matches at once.

The video, captured by a camera over the boy’s shoulder, begins by showing the robot picking up a piece from the board and dropping it into a box on the side – used to contain the discarded pieces from the game.

As it does this, the young boy reaches out for his next move. However, the robot seems to mistake the boy’s finger for a chess piece and grabs it instead.

Upon grasping the boy’s finger, the mechanical arms freeze in place, causing the boy to panic. Several people standing around the table run towards him to help him and after a few seconds they are able to free him from the robot’s grip

Upon grasping the boy’s finger, the mechanical arms freeze in place, causing the boy to panic. Several people around the table come to help him and after a few seconds they are able to free him from the robot’s grip.

Lazarev said in his statement that the boy was able to return to the tournament the next day in a case, ending the tournament.

However, he told TASS that the boy’s parents had contacted the prosecutor’s office about the incident and that his organization had been approached by Moskomsport – the Ministry of Sports for the Russian capital.

He offered to help the family “in any way possible” and warned that the robot’s operators should “think about strengthening protection so that this situation doesn’t happen again.”

Smagin told RIA Novosti that the incident was a “coincidence” and said the robot is “absolutely safe,” The Guardian reported.

“It has been on many openings. Apparently children should be warned. It happens,” Smagin said, calling the robot “unique.”