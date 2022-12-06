Cheshire boy, 10 years old, is shocked to discover monster 9cm crisps in Aldi’s budget version Hula Hoops

Have you found a great potato chip in your lunch? Email tom.cotterill@mailonline.co.uk

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A schoolboy was stunned after opening his package of Aldi’s version of Hula Hoops and finding one three and a half inches long.

Will Potts was so proud of his ‘giant hoop’ that he didn’t eat it. Instead, the ten-year-old carefully placed it back in his lunchbox to take home, where he then measured the monstrous crunch to 6 g.

Proud mum Angela from Chester, Cheshire, said her son was thrilled by the discovery of the giant salty snack, which an Aldi spokesperson said should be submitted to Guinness World Records.

“When she got home, she said, ‘Look what was in my packet of chips,'” Angela said. She opened her lunch box and showed me the giant hoop.

Monster crunch: Proud Will Potts, 10, poses with his huge crunch found in a bag of Aldi’s ‘Hoop’, a budget version of Hula Hoops

Schoolboy Will Potts, from Chester in Cheshire, found the giant crisp while eating his lunch at school. Since then, he has been urged to have it checked out to see if he is a record breaker.

‘We said we didn’t want to eat it, we still have it. We told Aldi and they said it was amazing and to contact Guinness World Records to get us to make it.

He bought the eight-ring pack at his local store for £1.35.

An Aldi spokesperson said: ‘Thank you for sharing this with us.

‘Possibly the biggest crisp we’ve ever seen.

“We recommend contacting Guinness World Records to get that crispy monster.”

In August of last year, 26-year-old Sam Lightfoot made a similar discovery after finding a 3.75-inch salt and vinegar hula hoop in his bag of chips.

The 26-year-old, from Aldershot, Hampshire, said the discovery was “in the top 10” moments of his life.

“When I opened it up, I was like ‘whaaaah,’ then realized it was an extra long Hula Hoop,” t reported.the daily express.

Pictured: The giant crunch Janine Ross found amongst a regular pack of onion rings in a pack of Asda’s own brand snacks.

And in May 2021, Rowan Umland found a 3.7-inch Hula Hoop in Peckham, South London.

The 19-year-old claimed the monster snack was the world’s largest Hula Hoop.

And in January 2020, Janine Ross discovered a crunchy eight-inch mega pack of Asda’s own brand of onion ring snacks.

The 38-year-old mother was convinced that the giant snack broke records. The previous record for the largest potato chip in Britain was 5.9 inches, a large Morrisons Best Sweet Chili Crisps.