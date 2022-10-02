Chesapeake Bay lighthouse auctioned, with strings attached

HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) – The federal government has sold a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.

The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland’s Dorchester County, initially attracted little interestThe Washington Post reported. But then five potential buyers pushed the price from a $15,000 starting bid to the winning bid of $192,000.

Will Powell, a spokesman for the U.S. General Services Administration, told the paper that the lighthouse will come with string. The new owners must maintain it as a Coast Guard navigational aid, observe historic preservation standards, and sign a memorandum of understanding with the Navy on when it will be accessible.

The rusting lighthouse known locally as the “spark plug” has an outer ladder but no nearby dock for a boat to dock. A 2019 inspection also found lead-containing paint, asbestos, benzene and other hazardous materials indoors, where there is no water, electricity or other utilities.

“It’s a unique opportunity,” Powell told the Post. “And there are people who like lighthouses.”

The US Lighthouse Society previously owned the structure, and the government auctioned it on behalf of the organization, according to The Post. The identity of the new owner will not be known until the final documentation is signed.

