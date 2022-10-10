Cheryl shares heartfelt tribute following the Primrose Ball in honour of the late Sarah Harding

Cheryl took to Instagram Monday to share a gushing tribute to everyone who helped with the Primrose Ball in honor of the late Sarah Harding.

Girls Aloud stars Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh all reunited on Saturday night at The Londoner hotel for the glitzy event to raise money for charity following Sarah’s death last September from breast cancer at the age of 39.

The Fight For This Love singer, 39, shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos and said she couldn’t believe how people are still so eager to help even in the “current age”.

Thanks: Cheryl took to Instagram Monday to share a gushing tribute to thank everyone who created the Primrose Ball in honor of the late Sarah Harding

Hosted by Fearne Cotton, the event saw Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, 32, Sarah’s St Trinian’s film co-star Ricky Wilson, 44, and pop legend Chrissie Hynde, 71, take the stage.

Sharing snaps of the glittering performances and capturing the ladies giving heartfelt speeches, Cheryl wrote an emotional caption.

She wrote: “After an intensely emotional (and quite stressful) year of planning and organization, we have succeeded in delivering on our final promise to Sarah.”

Back together: (LR) Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh reunited Saturday night at The Londoner hotel for the glitzy event to raise money for charity

Fundraising: The ladies signed artworks in an effort to raise money for Sarah’s charity

Sensational: The ladies looked sensational as they posed with the artwork

“None of us can fight this terrible disease alone, but by coming together, leaning on each other and fighting side by side, we can certainly try.

‘We are deeply grateful and moved by every single person who has assisted in our endeavor and are incredibly proud to say that we have achieved our goal, enabling us to fund the entire study!!..and others as well ways to help those currently suffering from harsh treatments’

“To our host Fearne Cotton, and special guest artists Ricky Wilson, Will Young and Olly Alexander, you have no idea how much weight you lifted off our shoulders and how much light and warmth you brought into that room, I will be eternally grateful to you for your time and generosity.

Special Moment: (LR: Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Cheryl Tweedy seen on stage in 2013)

Praise: The Fight For This Love singer, 39, shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos, saying she couldn’t believe how even in the ‘present day’ people were still so eager to help (host Fearne Cotton pictured )

DJ: The evening ended with a DJ set and disco as the ladies proudly celebrated their achievement

Singer: Nicola Roberts took the stage in a glittering dress to serenade the audience

Beauty: Later on her Instagram Stories, Cheryl shared a clip of Nicola’s beautiful singing

THANK YOU to every participant and person who contributed in any way, no matter how big or small! You literally helped in the fight to change the lives of others!!’.

‘Our pjs [Girls Aloud’s charity pyjamas] are also flying off the shelves… meaning the people who are still suffering can also be helped in Sarah’s honor – the more we raise, the more we can do to help others with breast cancer.”

“I am amazed that even in these current times and circumstances, people are still willing to think about how they can help others in this ongoing struggle. We’ll get there together. Step-by-step’.

Big night: Hosted by Fearne Cotton saw the event Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, 32, take the stage

Hugs: Cheryl also shared a photo hugging the singer after his performance

Dancing Queen: Cheryl danced all night as Olly Alexander took the stage and declared his set the highlight of her night

Last week, it emerged that Girls Aloud would be reuniting at a charity gala to celebrate their late bandmate Sarah after she died of cancer last year.

The stars fulfilled their friend’s dying wish to host an event to raise money for a study by Sarah’s oncologist to find out why many young women are dying of breast cancer.

However, the band didn’t sing at the prom, with Kimberley saying “it doesn’t feel right” performing without Sarah.

Trio: Later she called Olly and his band her favorite trio ever

Guest List: Pop Idol winner Will Young also took the stage (pictured with host Fearne)

RIP: Sarah is pictured at the National Film Awards in 2018 – three years before her death

Kimberley told The sun last week: ‘It doesn’t feel right without her.

“We miss her so much. It’s just so hard to get your head around — to realize she’s gone.”

She added: “Before Sarah died, we talked to her and she told us she wanted us to raise as much money as possible for charity.”

Cheryl, Nadine and Nicola got together for a Race for Life for Sarah charity walk in London’s Hyde Park earlier this year

Party: The hall was decorated with flowers and depicted on the deceased singer

Rocker: Sarah’s St Trinian’s film co-star Ricky Wilson, 44, stormed the stage with a rendition of his classic hit I Declare A Riot

Wowza: The star radiated confidence as he showed off his gear and jumped in the air

Although Kimberley was unable to attend the Cancer Research UK event because she was out of the country, she took part in the 5K walk from a distance.

It comes after Cheryl said she wanted to remember Sarah “before her illness.”

The pop star was devastated when her former bandmate died of breast cancer in September 2021

While Cheryl says it’s hard to shake off the memories of her boyfriend being so unwell, the hitmaker Fight for this Love hopes she can eventually “let the dark days fade into the background.”