Cheryl reveals she is taking over from Laura Whitmore in West End thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story

Cheryl will make her West End debut next year in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The Girls Aloud singer has been announced as the new lead in the hit play, taking over the role of Jenny, currently played by Laura Whitmore.

Cheryl, 39, excitedly shared the news on Instagram, gushing that “it’s a totally new experience for me.”

New role: Cheryl will make her West End debut next year in 2:22 A Ghost Story, taking over the role of Jenny, currently played by Laura Whitmore

The star previously played herself in the Hollywood film What To Expect When You’re Expecting and had a small role as a killer music cop in the 2020 film Four Kids And It.

‘Hi!!! .. I am SO excited to be starring in the West End thriller @222aghoststory!! I play the role of Jenny from January – April!’ Cheryl wrote on Instagram alongside her cast photo.

“I went to the show with a previous cast and loved it! It’s a totally new & exciting experience for me, so if you’re looking for a fun night out & some entertainment in your New Year tickets are available now…when you’re ready!! #222ghost story.’

Coming Soon: Cheryl takes over the reign of Jenny from January 21 to April 2023

West End debut: Cheryl, 39, excitedly shared the news on Instagram, gushing that ‘it’s a totally new experience for me’

Best Wishes: The news was met with a deluge of messages from Cheryl’s celebrity friends, with Laura Whitmore, who currently stars on the show, gushing, “It’s the best!!!”

Current star: Laura is currently starring in the play, that

The news was met with a deluge of messages from Cheryl’s celebrity friends, with Laura Whitmore, who currently stars on the show, gushing, “It’s the best!!! You’ll love it.’

Giovanna Fletcher, who was also previously cast in the role, added: ‘Whoooooop!!! A fresh Jenny dance! Welcome to the family. Xx’

Lily Allen was the first to take on the role of Jenny when the West End play opened in the summer of 2021. The singer received critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Actress at the Olivier Awards.

Critically acclaimed performance: Lily Allen was the first to take on the role of Jenny when the West End play opened in Summer 2021. The singer received critical acclaim and an Olivier nomination

The play follows Jenny, who believes her new house is haunted, but her husband Sam remains skeptical.

They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben and decide to stay awake until 2:22 am to discover the truth.

Cheryl has kept a low profile in recent years and focused on her life as a mother to her son Bear, five.

Her most recent project was as a judge on the BBC show The Greatest Dancer in 2019 – and the show went on hiatus in 2020 after two series.

Out of the public eye: Cheryl has kept a low profile in recent years, focusing on her life as a mother to her son Bear, five (pictured together in 2019)

The star gave a rare interview to Vogue earlier this year to talk about her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in September 2021 after battling breast cancer.

Cheryl’s withdrawal from public life became apparent when she canceled a scheduled appearance at Birmingham Pride following Sarah’s death just weeks before the event was due to take place.

The tragedy also resulted in Cheryl shelving her new 12-part BBC podcast – You, Me and R&B – after just four episodes, with the project already drawing criticism for its alleged use of ‘cultural appropriation’.

Tough time: The star gave a rare interview to Vogue earlier this year to talk about her late Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding

Before that, her nine-year partnership with French cosmetics brand L’Oréal, for whom she worked as a celebrity spokesperson, came to an end in 2018.

The Newcastle-born singer previously had a stellar solo career, with Number 1 hits including Fight For This Love, Call My Name and Promise This.

Her long stint with Girls Aloud has given her 21 UK Top Ten singles – alongside The Promise and Sound Of The Underground – and six Top Ten albums.