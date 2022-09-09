Cheryl pens heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death aged 96

<!–

Cheryl has paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Eizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The singer, 39, took to Instagram on Friday and shared a photo of the queen she had taken when she was young.

She captioned the photo: ‘May you spread your wings and fly into the loving arms of your waiting Prince…thanks for your service. Rest in peace’.

Touching: Cheryl paid heartfelt tribute to Queen Eizabeth II after her death at age 96 on Thursday

The Girls Aloud star also shared a photo of a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace, which took place shortly after her death was announced.

Cheryl has performed at the Royal Variety Performance with Girls Aloud several times over the years.

She has also worked closely with King Charles III on her projects with the charity The Prince’s Trust, which helps vulnerable young people get their lives back on track.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Cheryl wrote: ‘May you spread your wings and fly into the loving arms of your waiting Prince…thanks for your service. Rest in peace’

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Touching: The Girls Aloud star also shared a photo of a double rainbow outside Buckingham Palace, which took place shortly after her death was announced

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached by a British monarch again.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”