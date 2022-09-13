Cheryl Hines rocks a rather busty look at the HBO and HBO Max Post Emmys Reception

<!–

Although she didn’t perform at the 2022 Emmy Awards this year, Cheryl Hines was spotted at one of the after-parties.

The 56-year-old actress rocked a rather busty look as she hit the red carpet for the HBO and HBO Max Post Emmys reception on Sunday, held at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows.

She was spotted solo and not seen with her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she has been married to since August 2014.

Hines stepped out in a gorgeous low-cut dark blue dress with shimmering sequins that fell all the way to the floor.

She wore gold earrings, some gold rings and a small gold clutch for her red carpet look.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star completed her look with a pair of heels that were barely visible beneath her flowing dress.

Hines has two Emmy nominations, one in 2003 and one in 2006, both for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Larry David’s wife Cheryl in HBO’s hit Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She most recently starred in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant and played Dot Karlson in a six-episode arc in the second season.

The actress is currently starring in About Fate, which hit limited theaters last weekend.

Also spotted at the bash was Hines’ The Flight Attendant co-star Kaley Cuoco, who was a vision in pink.

She rocked a pink mini dress with a pink train and some rose petals that the dress adored, though she swapped out the heels she wore during the ceremony with a pair of crisp white sneakers for the after party.

She wore silver earrings and a gold bracelet as she walked the red carpet with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, whom she has been dating since May.

Euphoria star Maude Apatow also appeared at the HBO party, taking her father, film director Judd Apatow, as her date.

Maude opted for a beautiful white off-shoulder dress and an elegant necklace for the exclusive bash.

She was also seen customizing her father Judd’s coat when he opted for a classic black tuxedo for the event.

