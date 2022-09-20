Cheryl Fergison, 57, gives fans a glimpse of her toyboy husband Yassine, 37

Cheryl Fergison was all smiles when she shared a photo of her rarely seen toyboy husband and son on Instagram on Tuesday.

The former EastEnders star, 57, enjoyed her beau Yassine Al-Jermoni, 37, as she shared two photos on social media.

Cheryl, who played Heather Trott in the hit BBC soap from 2007 to 2012, showcased her natural beauty by going makeup-free and styling her locks naturally curly.

While Yassine, who is 21 years younger than the actress, posed for the snap wearing a blue polo shirt and navy blue baseball cap.

In another photo, Cheryl turned up the heat with a smoky eyeshadow and bold red lipstick as she turned up a storm with her son Alex, 23.

She captioned the snaps: ‘My husband Yassine, My son Alex. My world’.

The star first appeared in EastEnders in 2007 and was involved in a number of storylines, including her marriage to Minty Peterson and having a baby with Darren Miller.

Heather was later murdered in 2012 when Ben Mitchell hit her on the head with a picture frame.

Earlier this year, Cheryl insisted her toyboy husband Yassine is not a “gold digger” and that 11 years later they are still happily married.

She exchanged vows with the rarely seen store clerk, 35, in 2011 — but their relationship is plagued with doubts.

She went on to claim that the naysayers are sexist and that they would not question Mick Jagger, 78, about his union with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, 35.

She told The Mirror: ‘The world has become so cynical. People think it must be a scam, it must be a problem. But I say, “It doesn’t have to be anything. Just stop it!”

“It seems to be pretty cool for the guys, like Mick Jagger, to date younger. And it seems okay that they have someone else two years later.

“Well, we don’t care. It really is absolute water from a duck’s back to us now. I just feel sorry for them that they have to criticize our lives.’

Despite her on-screen character Heather Trott being unlucky in love, the actress enjoyed a whirlwind romance with her second husband after meeting him online in 2010.

She soon flew to his hometown of Agadir and they were paired up the following June.

Cheryl previously revealed that she only revealed her identity to Moroccans five months after they sent messages online.

In an interview with Loose Women in 2017, the soap star said she enjoyed an “old-fashioned” courtship with her 30-year-old toyboy.

She said: ‘We met online and wrote on the computer and spoke on the computer. It was very old fashioned.

“He didn’t know what I did for a living. I didn’t show him my picture. It was five months of chatting before we met.

‘I saw him and it was like ‘ping’. I knew he was the man I was going to marry and I’d been married once before.’

Regarding the 21-year age difference, Cheryl said that “age doesn’t matter” and “no one blinks when a man does.”

She continued: ‘Thank God we’re not all the same. I think you do what makes you feel good.’