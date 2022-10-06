Cheryl Burke says she’s prepared for legal battle with ex Matthew Lawrence over their dog Ysabella

Cheryl Burke says she is prepared for a possible lawsuit with ex-husband Matthew Lawrence over custody of their dog Ysabella.

The 38-year-old professional dancer speaks on her iHeart podcast on Sunday Burke in the gamesaid she and Lawrence, 42, are likely to go back to court over custody of the dog.

“I’m still really hurt by the whole situation,” said the San Francisco-born beauty, adding that while their divorce is finalized, “it’s still not over because we might have to go to court — well, we’re going.” to go to court unless [Lawrence] suddenly it stops.’

The Dancing with the Stars professional said a trial “would take place in January.”

“That’s my dog,” Burke said. “Ysabella is my daughter – I’m a dog mom, and that’s all. I couldn’t even imagine my life — I mean, I could just cry right now — but I couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

In this season of DWTS, Burke is paired up with Good Morning America weather forecaster Sam Champion. She said she hopes for a relationship as thriving as his with husband Rubem Robierb.

“There’s so much love,” Burke said. “No expectations from either side. And I just want, hopefully one day, to be able to find someone like that too.

On this season of DWTS, Burke is paired up with Good Morning America weather forecaster Sam Champion; she said she hopes for a relationship as thriving as his with his husband Rubem Robierb

“It’s been such a short but long journey. I’ve definitely been more awake during the season, which means I’m a lot more present than ever I think. I just try to surrender to the good, the bad and the ugly. It was very scary, but it was an eye opener, and I am now officially divorced.’

Last month, Burke and The Mrs. Doubtfire actor agree to split their two properties and waive spousal support on both sides as per their premarital agreement.

Burke initially filed for the split on February 18, saying the couple divorced on January 7.

Lawrence and Burke first met in 2006 when his brother Joey Lawrence, 46, competed in the ABC ballroom competition. They dated for a year and broke up before reviving the relationship in 2017, announcing their engagement in 2018 and getting married in May 2019 in San Diego at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

Burke took to Instagram on February 24 with a statement about the end of the marriage.

“I know I’ve always said I’m an open book to you, I aspire to be that, and in writing this I realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is coming to an end.” running,” she says. said. “I hope you understand that I am no longer commenting at this time and ask for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you have given me – love you all.”

Burke opened up about her state of mind amid the split in a March 6 statement on the social media site.

“I’ve realized that when I’m at a point in my life where I need to process some big emotions, it’s best for me to spend some time alone – other than with his [my dog] Ysa, of course, but I really feel like she’s a part of me, so she doesn’t count,” Burke said. “If I’m honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me.”

Burke said she’s “been trying her whole life so far to numb her feelings,” and she’s “learning that actually going through it is MUCH harder.”

She added: “I think that’s about all, to really experience my feelings, whatever they may be, to be alone for a few days has been the best thing for me. I would strongly encourage anyone out there to try it and not feel guilty for needing that space.”